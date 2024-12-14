A dash camera captured footage of a semi-trailer truck sliding off of an icy highway road and into two first responder vehicles in Michigan.

WOW -- amazingly, no one was injured in this video. SLOW DOWN on the se icy roads, and make sure to move over for first responders. @JimCantore shows some incredible video on @weatherchannel from Kalamazoo County, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Z5L1PrbeGe — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) December 13, 2024

On Thursday, first responders arrived at the frozen highway in Kalamazoo, Michigan around 8:30 a.m. to assist a vehicle that had flipped over on the side of the road. Dash cam footage shows a truck slipping on the icy roads, barreling into the firetruck parked off the roadside by first responders. The truck then flips over and slides into a sheriff's patrol vehicle parked just in front of the fire truck.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said no one was severely injured in the incident, reported Fox 2.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but sustained only minor injuries.

Social media users who watched the footage were amazed no one was hurt. "Truly a miracle no one was severely injured," wrote one X user.

"We urge everyone to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during severe winter weather," the sheriff's office said on Facebook while sharing the video. "If you must be on the road, please use extreme caution, reduce your speed, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Your safety—and the safety of first responders—depends on it."

They further noted that a snow storm, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, worsened traveling conditions significantly as it "created hazardous driving conditions across Kalamazoo County, resulting in multiple vehicle accidents and slide-offs, especially on our highways."

Originally published by Latin Times.