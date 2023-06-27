KEY POINTS SHINee dropped its eighth studio album, titled "Hard," Monday

The group also unveiled the official music video for the album's main track, "Hard"

SHINee recently celebrated its 15th anniversary

SHINee is finally back with new music as it celebrates its 15th anniversary in the K-pop industry.

On Monday night (KST), the South Korean boy group — dubbed "Princes of K-pop" — dropped the official music video for "Hard," the main track of its new album of the same name.

Minho, Taemin, Onew and Key stunned fans with a refreshing hip-hop concept and explosive dance moves, proving that they can still pull off any genre. The song also showcased their impressive vocal range.

Their fans — called Shawols — immediately flocked to the comments section to congratulate SHINee on the new comeback and praise the group's new song and music video. "Hard" has garnered over 2.9 million views and 174,000 likes in 17 hours.

"The beat that makes my heart race! I'm so proud of SHINee! Even in the 15th and 16th years, it is always new like this. I love how they always develop. Let's cheer for our 8th album," one user commented.

Another wrote, "SHINee albums, as always, always give songs and performances beyond imagination. The 15-year-old vibe is this much! Wonderful SHINee is the best!"

"What a fresh genre from SHINee! Fighting for this comeback! The chorus is so catchy," a third user said.

"As always, SHINee gives us something fresh and original," a fourth user said.

Another commented, "SHINee did it again! They are back and amazing as ever!"

"Love it. SHINee always tries new styles and concepts of music. Never know what they're going to do next. Absolutely enjoy following their work," a sixth user wrote.

"Hard" is SHINee's eighth studio album. It features a total of 10 tracks: "Hard," "Juice," "10X," "Satellite," "Identity," "The Feeling," "Like It," "Sweet Misery," "불면증 (Insomnia)," and "Gravity."

SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 and became one of the biggest names in K-pop. Originally a five-member group, vocalist Jonghyun died in 2017, prompting the group to take a nearly three-year hiatus.

In 2021, the group returned with new music, releasing its seventh full-length studio album, "Don't Call Me."

"Hard" is now available on music streaming platforms.