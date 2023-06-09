KEY POINTS KCON announced that it will be heading to Los Angeles this summer

A fan guessed that Shinee's Taemin, Monsta X's Shownu and Hyungwon, NCT's Taeyong, (G)-Idle and more will perform

KCON L.A. will be held from Aug. 18 to 20 at the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center

A fan may have uncovered the complete list of K-pop stars who will be performing at this year's KCON L.A.

Earlier this month, KCON announced that the annual music festival will be held at the Crypto.com Arena and Los Angeles Convention Center from Aug. 18 to 20. There, fans can get the chance to interact with their favorite K-pop idols and watch them perform live.

Though they have yet to unveil the full-artist lineup, the organizers took to Twitter Thursday to challenge K-pop enthusiasts to guess which stars will appear at KCON L.A. 2023, posting a crossword puzzle with all the possible hints.

🧐Artist Line-up Hint : Crossword Puzzle



Guess who? #KCONLA2023 3일간 함께할 SHOW 라인업 아티스트를 직접 찾아보세요 👀



Get ready to uncover the lineup artists who will be joining us for the 3 day #KCONLA2023 show! 👀



8.18.~8.20.

Let's #KCON! pic.twitter.com/BdS7hSD0Xd — KCON official (@KCON_official) June 8, 2023

One eagle-eyed fan with the Twitter handle @ineffabelle_eth was able to immediately uncover all the artists in the crossword puzzle, making a total of 22 guesses.

The user's list included second- to fourth-generation artists, such as Shinee's Taemin, Monsta X's Shownu and Hyungwon, NCT's Taeyong, (G)-Idle, Ateez, Everglow, The Boyz, Fifty Fifty, Zerobaseone, Cravity, IVE, Xikers, Nmixx, Lapillus, XG, WayV, Kep1er, INI, JO1, and Itzy.

The Twitter user included B.I. on their list. They also highlighted Stray Kids on the crossword puzzle.

So you took it down just to repost it and MISSPELL FIFTY FIFTY? I give up, @kconusa.



ATEEZ

Everglow

The Boyz

Fifty Fifty

Taemin

Zerobaseone

Shownu x Hyungwon

XG

Cravity

IVE

Xikers

INI

KEP1ER

JO1

WayV

(g)-idle

Lapillus

Itzy

Nmixx

Taeyong



(Included B.I cuz I need it to be true.) pic.twitter.com/T7AIte0J3A — 𝕭𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 (@ineffabelle_eth) June 8, 2023

KCON recently concluded its Japan festival, which was held from May 12 to 14 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Most of the artists the user guessed for KCON L.A. 2023 had performed at the Japan event, including INI, Zerobaseone, The Boyz, Ateez, JO1, XG, Itzy, Kep1er and Xikers.

Ticket selling for the upcoming festival will be announced at a later date. Based on the ticket price list for last year's KCON L.A., convention tickets could be around $45, while concert tickets could cost upwards of $90.

However, prices may increase for this year's KCON L.A. if there are more artists in the lineup than 2022's 14.

Last year, artist engagement packs ranged from $30 to $120. The most expensive pack was $120 for all-day access to the convention's red carpet.

As for the concert tickets, the lowest price for a combo ticket, which would allow fans to attend two nights of shows, was $170.

KCON LA 2022 FULL TICKET INFO 💙💚

Convention Tickets AVAILABLE NOW at https://t.co/v99wFQqQTG



Mark your calendars and stay tuned!



More details at https://t.co/XdBS4ib6LE #KCONUSA #KCON22LA pic.twitter.com/ycMKPTVivT — KCONUSA (@kconusa) June 14, 2022

But for a more premium experience, the organizers sold a prestige package priced at $1,900, which included a private meet and greet, premium artist engagement packages such as hi-touch and red carpet access, and exclusive KCON merchandise, among others.

The three-day event may still be months away, but it's best that fans prepare their wallets before tickets go on sale.