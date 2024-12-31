Parts of the polar vortex are positioned to sweep across the eastern U.S., which could potentially result in unusually frigid temperatures at the beginning of 2025.

The cold will first reach the Northern Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday or Thursday, working its way toward the Northeast by the weekend, reported ABC News.

The vortex is expected to be the first of repeated blasts of cold air that will impact the continental US throughout January, possibly causing various significant winter storms.

Residents in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast may experience significant snowstorms as a result of the inclement weather.

The polar vortex is generally located near the North Pole, trapping cold air within the Arctic when it is strengthened. However, when the vortex is weakened, it breaks up and allows the cold air to escape to the south.

Though the magnitude of the cold cannot be ascertained yet, it is expected that January will bring lower-than-average temperatures, with millions facing potentially freezing temperatures.

As a result of these temperatures, many areas are expected to receive snow instead of rain as the new year begins.