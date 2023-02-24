The recording of The Weeknd's concert in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last year will be available for streaming on HBO Max beginning Saturday at 8 p.m.

The concert special, "The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium," features the sold-out musical event of the pop star during the first U.S. leg of his "After Hours 'Til Dawn" tour. On Sunday, The Weeknd said the upcoming HBO special will mark the end of the Dawn FM era.

"HBO concert will be the last piece of Dawn FM. i can see the horizon," he said in a tweet.

HBO concert will be the last piece of Dawn FM. i can see the horizon … — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 18, 2023

The second trailer of the show dropped a week ago which saw The Weeknd performing "Die For You" from his 2016 album "Starboy."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, originally scheduled two back-to-back concert dates at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, last September but was forced to cancel his second show at the start of his set due to vocal problems.

The "Blinding Lights" artist was 15 minutes into the start of his show and in the middle of his song, "Can't Feel My Face" when he suddenly left the stage. He took the stage again and apologized to his 70,000 fans in the venue and promised a refund.

A concertgoer shared a clip of his apology on Twitter. In it, the musician can be heard saying, "I personally want to apologize to you guys. I don't know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice."

"This is killing me. I don't want to stop the show. But I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now. I'm going make sure everybody's good — get your money back — but I'll do a show real soon for you guys." He continued, "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever. But I want you guys to know that I can't give you what I want to give you... I'm so sorry. I love you guys. Thank you so much."

Tesfaye rescheduled the concert to last November during the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend.

"The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium" will feature the Canadian star performing a 95-minute set of hits, including songs from his albums "After Hours" and "Dawn FM."