Wendy's plans to rapidly expand voice-enabled Artificial Intelligence ordering across hundreds of locations this year after a small test boosted sales.

During an earnings call last week, the company said it deployed the AI system at nearly 100 locations and it was pleased with the response.

Leaders of the fast food chain said that it improved the accuracy of orders and helped labor efficiencies at those locations.

Another bonus for the company was higher average purchases for people who used the AI ordering.

CEO Kirk Tanner said they plan to expand the AI ordering and digital menu boards to 500-600 locations in 2025.

"We have a lot of confidence," Tanner said. "The experience is exceptional. What I would tell you is it drives sales as well."

Tanner said the AI system understands what to ask customers and the accuracy is improving.

"I think it's definitely cutting edge," Tanner said. "It's got a bright future and we're moving forward."

The company hopes to show the technology off at its Investor Day in March.

McDonald's halted an AI-powered drive-thru trial last year with IBM. McDonald's said it was not giving up on AI but wanted to explore other options.

Taco Bell owner Yum Brands is hoping that AI will help it move its sales to 100% digital.