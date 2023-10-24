KEY POINTS K-Pop girl group Red Velvet is scheduled to release its third album, "Chill Kill," on Nov. 13

Mood samplers were scheduled for release from Wednesday to Thursday per the calendar

Fans shared their theories on why Wendy's mood sampler was missing from the uploads

As scheduled, Red Velvet released the mood samplers for its November comeback, following the release of the group's second studio album, "Perfect Velvet," in 2017.

On Wednesday midnight, Red Velvet dropped the mood samplers one by one starting with Seulgi. It was followed by the mood samplers featuring Irene, Joy and Yeri. Fans then wondered why Wendy's mood sampler has not been released yet.

"Wendy" also trended on X, formerly Twitter, with tweets of fans' speculations as to why her mood sampler was missing.

One fan speculated that Wendy might be the focus of "Chill Kill's" music video, like how Seulgi was in "Feel My Rhythm." This is in reference to how the "Queen Archives" teasers were the basis for "Feel My Rhythm" and "Birthday."

Regarding Red Velvet's Instagram uploads, another fan claimed that the path was not complete yet. "Something bigger is happening with Wendy," she tweeted.

The path is not complete. Something bigger is happening with Wendy pic.twitter.com/HBTEsyQsjB — Chevelle 🍓 (@Timeslipped_) October 24, 2023

Looking closely at the mood samplers, a fan took notice that a bonsai atop a coffin was behind Seulgi. Meanwhile, in Irene and Joy's videos, the light suggests a criminal got caught. Yeri, on the other hand, was holding a butterfly as a symbol of rebirth. Putting these observations together, the fan stated, "Is Wendy coming back for revenge?"

Another fan seconded this theory and said that the movement of the light in the mood samplers looked like how the sunlight was going from one side of the room to another through the day. "It's like they are waiting for something or for someone (Wendy). The sounds are definitely like clockwork," the fan explained.

The title of this album is Chill Kill and the members seem to be quite chilling.



Where’s Wendy? Did they do something bad?



Also if you look closely:

- Behind Seulgi there is the bonsai which was atop the coffin of the announcement poster.

- Then in Irene’s and Joy’s videos,… pic.twitter.com/QhS5p2HH4e — RVElites | R to V (@rvelites) October 24, 2023

"Hear me out y'all! There's something going on as to why they didn't include Wendy today. Have you seen the color that stood out for the two posters? It's HER COLOR! THIS IS GOTTA BE HER ERA," speculated another fan.

Meanwhile, another wondered whether Wendy got killed by the tiger that's why she wasn't there. "'Chill Kill' and Wendy isn't there... Is she the one being 'killed?' If it's really based on that Korean folk story, the mom died first. Maybe Wendy is the 'mom' who got killed by the tiger?" the fan tweeted.

However, looking back at the timetable Red Velvet shared on Tuesday, the "Chill Kill" mood samplers were scheduled for release on Wednesday and Thursday.

"They had two days [for the] mood sampler [releases] on the calendar, right? Maybe [they] will post Wendy tomorrow, in my opinion," tweeted one fan.

American international fast food restaurant chain Wendy's has joined in on the "Where's Wendy?" tweets as well.

Red Velvet's third album, "Chill Kill," is scheduled to be released on Nov. 13.