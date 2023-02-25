Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here's a list of newly released movies to choose from and make your weekend special. While some are coming out on Netflix, others can be watched in theaters.

Cocaine Bear

Have you ever wondered what would happen if a 500-pound black bear consumes a massive amount of cocaine? The action thriller "Cocaine Bear" shows exactly that. Directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, the movie stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The flick is available in theaters.

The Strays

Here's a mystery movie on the list, "The Strays" that can be streamed on Netflix. It follows the story of a Black woman who faces difficulties in life due to racism and marginalization. However, after she works hard and makes a perfect life for herself, something from the past comes back that turns her life upside down.

The movie is helmed by director Nathaniel Martello-White and it stars Ashley Madekwe, Bukky Bakray, Jorden Myrie and Justin Salinger.

Jesus Revolution

"Jesus Revolution" is available to watch in theaters. The movie is based on Ellen Santilli Vaughn and Greg Laurie's book of the same name, published in 2018. The flick is helmed by directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. It revolves around the Jesus Movement that started in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Ambush

Director Mark Burman's helmed war movie, "Ambush" is also available in theaters to watch. It is set during Vietnam War between 1955 to 1975 when U.S. Army can be seen helping the South Vietnamese Government. The flick stars Dermot Mulroney, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Aaron Eckhart, Cody Christian and Connor Paolo.

Bruiser

"Bruiser" is directed by Miles Warren and is streaming on Hulu. The movie shows a 14-year-old boy who becomes a loner after getting beaten up. However, he meets a man named Malcolm, who helps him explore life. The flick stars Trevante Rhodes, Shamier Anderson, Shinelle Azoroh, Kiah Clingman and Jalyn Hall.

