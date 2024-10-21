The White House announced a plan Monday for a new federal rule requiring that women's health insurers pay for over-the-counter contraceptives.

The regulation would cover condoms, spermicides, birth control sponges, so-called morning after pills and Perrigo's Opill, the only non-prescription daily birth control pills approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to Reuters.

The proposal by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury would expand an Affordable Care Act mandate for coverage of preventive care services at no cost. If approved, the new rule would take effect next year.

"This rule, once finalized, will expand contraception coverage for 52 million women of reproductive age with private health insurance," White House Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein said during a news conference.

The announcement came 15 days before the Nov. 5 election that pits Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.

Harris has made abortion rights a key issue in her campaign and the White House released a statement in which she hailed the no-cost contraception plan, saying, "Every woman in every state must have reproductive freedom and access to the health care they need."

Trump has bragged about appointing three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, leading to abortion bans or stringent restrictions in 21 states.

During this year's race, he refused to say whether he would veto a national abortion ban until the subject came up during the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate, when he said would "because it's up to the states to decide."

Perrigo stock closed Monday at $25.85 a share, up 2.21%.