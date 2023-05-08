KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been romantically linked

Healy is the frontman and rhythm guitarist of The 1975

He has an estimated net worth of $15 million

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy caused a stir on social media over the past week after rumors started circulating that the pair are dating.

Speculations first began when the U.K.'s The Sun reported Thursday that the 33-year-old Grammy winner and the 34-year-old 1975 frontman are "madly in love." The outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying that Swift and Healy had been dating since February and were ready to make their relationship public at her "Eras Tour" shows in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although most fans believed that this was false, Healy's appearance at the Nissan Stadium over the weekend fueled the romance rumors. The English singer flew over 15 hours from the Philippines to Nashville after he and his bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel wrapped up their "At Their Very Best" tour show in Manila.

Healy was spotted in the stadium during the first and second of Swift's three shows in Nashville, singing along to her greatest hits, including "Shake It Off." He also did a surprise performance alongside one of the "Eras Tour's" opening acts, Phoebe Bridgers.

Though the pair have yet to address the dating speculation, some fans are quite curious about the new man linked to Swift after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Below is a list of five interesting facts about Healy,

1. He was born into a family of entertainers

Healy was born to parents Tim Healy and Denise Welch, both of whom are popular British television actors. His mother starred in "Coronation Street," "Waterloo Road" and "Hollyoaks," while his father was a well-known comedy actor who starred in "Auf Wiedersehen," People reported.

Healy was born in London and raised in Newcastle before the family moved to Wilmslow. In 2001, his parents welcomed a second son named Louis, who is also working in the entertainment industry. After more than two decades together, his parents split in 2012.

2. He worked on Swift's "Midnights" album

The 1975 worked on Swift's record-breaking "Midnights" album.

Initially, Healy, who is a longtime friend of Swift's, denied joining forces with the superstar in September 2022 — before the album was released — but later admitted that they actually did, though their collaboration didn't make it to the final output.

"We actually worked a bit on that, but then the version of it never came out. It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She's amazing," Healy said in an interview with KROQ's "Klein/Ally Show" for Audacy's "DTS Sound Space."

3. He wasn't the frontman for The 1975 when it was being formed

While he's now The 1975's lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Healy was originally slated to play the drums when the band was formed back in 2002.

In an interview with GQ, the "About You" singer revealed that he was first approached by guitarist Hann's girlfriend at the time, who helped in recruiting members for the band. "'My boyfriend wants to start a band and knows that you play drums,'" Healy recalled her saying.

"We all met up, and I was the drummer, and I was singing," he continued, adding that the initial lead singer left to join another group.

Daniel then came on board as the drummer, which Healy said "changed" his life.

4. He's widely known for his stage antics

While Healy is known for his luscious curls and soothing vocals, he also has a reputation for performance art during The 1975's concerts.

According to People, the singer ate a raw steak in front of thousands of fans at New York's Madison Square Garden after doing a round of pushups while shirtless in a commentary on toxic masculinity.

Healy also usually has onstage cigarettes and a bottle of Malbec during performances.

5. He's a multi-millionaire

Healy has an estimated net worth of $15 million, thanks to the success of The 1975. Most of his wealth was garnered from world tours, record sales, and streaming, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The 1975 rose to fame upon the release of their first EP, "Facedown," in 2012, and have since topped the U.S. and U.K. charts. Their greatest hits include "Chocolate," "Girls," "Be My Mistake," "Somebody Else" and "The Sound," among others.