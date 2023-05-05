KEY POINTS Taylor Swift has been romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy

A report claimed that the longtime friends started dating shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn

Swift ended her six-year relationship with Alwyn earlier this year

Taylor Swift has been linked to yet another star, less than a month after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn became public.

Rumors hit the internet this week that the 33-year-old "Midnights" hitmaker has moved on from the British actor and is now dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

While this remains a rumor at this point, and neither Swift nor Healy has publicly addressed the situation, fans quickly flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts on the dating speculation.

"Us trying to figure out how we're going to address a national crisis (Taylor and Matty)," one user wrote alongside a photo of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

us trying to figure out how we're going to address a national crisis (taylor and matty) pic.twitter.com/yeDfgQ7pmG — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) May 4, 2023

Another quipped, "Do Taylor Swift and Matty Healy know they're dating?"

do taylor swift and matty healy know they're dating https://t.co/OeTcEK4gJu pic.twitter.com/kjzLq7SDAR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

"If true, we'll soon hear some of the greatest love hooks of our time," a third user wrote, while another said, "Taylor and Matty dating is something I'd never believe but imagine the songs they could write about each other after their breakup."

"I do think Matty is the finest man on planet Earth, and I simultaneously believe that Taylor is way too good for him," a fifth user wrote.

"BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift [is] seen stepping out in NYC with The 1975's Matty Healy," a fan quipped alongside a Photoshopped image of Healy standing next to Swift as she exits a black SUV.

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift seen stepping out in NYC with The 1975's Matty Healy pic.twitter.com/DuYFhU1QRJ — libby (@mattyisapharb) May 4, 2023

"[You are] seriously so stupid if you think Taylor Swift would date Matty Healy. Be so for real, that's mother," another fan wrote, refusing to believe the rumor.

Another commented, "Taylor Swift dating Matty Healy to me is like what if your mom started dating the boy who sold you weed in high school that you swore you could change."

The rumors began swirling after the U.K.'s The Sun reported Thursday that Swift and Healy have started seeing each other and that the pair are ready to make their relationship public in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is set to ­perform this weekend. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"[Swift] and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right," an unnamed source told the outlet, noting that Swift and Alwyn parted ways in February, though their breakup only made headlines last month.

"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Facetiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again," the source claimed, adding that Swift allegedly told pals that Healy "is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour."

Swift recently kicked off her "Eras Tour" in the U.S., while the 34-year-old "Girls" singer embarked on his and bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel's "At Their Very Best" world tour, with their latest stop being in the Philippines.

In January, Swift, who is friends with Healy, surprised fans at The 1975's concert at the O2 Arena in London, where she covered the Manchester-based band's "The City" and performed her hit track "Anti-Hero" publicly for the first time, Billboard reported.

The "Lover" singer ended her relationship with Alwyn earlier this year after six years of dating.

An unnamed source close to the pair told People that the split was caused by the "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the source said, adding that exes "ultimately weren't the right fit for one another."

She has since been linked to her "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)(10-Minute Version)" short film star Dylan O'Brien, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and Bradley Cooper, according to Billboard.

Healy, for his part, has dated several celebrities and musicians over the years, including FKA Twigs, Gabriella Brooks and Halsey.