KEY POINTS Taylor Swift's fans started a special friendship bracelet project for a Swiftie who died over the weekend

Jacob Lewis was killed in a hit-and-run while heading home from Swift's Houston concert early Saturday morning

A GoFundMe page launched to help cover Lewis' funeral costs has raised over $120,000 as of press time

Taylor Swift fans from all over the world banded together to honor one of their own following the death of a Swiftie who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while on his way home from the singer's concert in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

Jacob Lewis, 20, was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Southwest Freeway early Saturday as he and his sister were driving back home from Swift's "Eras Tour" show at Houston's NRG Stadium earlier that night.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner's fans have since flooded a GoFundMe page started by a friend of the Lewis family named Miguel Andrade with donations to cover the funeral costs and pay for flowers for the late Swiftie.

The page, which was started Saturday, has raised more than $120,000 as of press time, $45,000 more than its initial goal.

Many of Swift's fans donated $13, which is the "Midnights" hitmaker's lucky number, according to Billboard. Some fans also left heartwarming messages on the page, using lyrics from Swift's songs such as "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" and "Long Live."

Aside from donating to the GoFundMe page, a special friendship bracelet project was started by a user with the handle @swifferwins on Twitter. The user asked fellow fans to create "Shake It Off"-themed bracelets for each other to remember Lewis as it was one of his favorite songs to dance to at the "Eras Tour."

"Jacob's favorite song to dance to at the eras tour was 'Shake It Off.' I think it would be a beautiful tribute to make some 'Shake It Off' bracelets for each other to remember him, and shake off the haters and live fully," the fan wrote.

Jacob's favorite song to dance to at the eras tour was shake it off. I think it would be a beautiful tribute to make some shake it off bracelets for each other to remember him, and to shake off the haters and live fully pic.twitter.com/OGI3mHhydI — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) April 24, 2023

In the post, the fan attached a photo of Lewis and his sister April Bancroft, who attended the Friday Houston show with him, as well as a screenshot of a conversation with Bancroft. In the messages, Bancroft revealed that her brother "had the most fun" dancing to "Shake It Off" and that his favorite among Swift's eras was "Folklore."

When the "Eras Tour" began in March, concertgoers started exchanging bracelets as a way of making friends, taking inspiration from the lyrics of "You're on Your Own, Kid" — the fifth track in Swift's 10th studio album.

"So make the friendship bracelets/ Take the moment and taste it," Swift sings in the track.

Lewis and his sister were on their way home from the concert early Saturday morning when their car broke down on the highway. As he got out and began pushing their car, he was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in a black Volkswagen Beetle.

Police later identified the suspect as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, according to Click2Houston.

Lewis died at the scene. Bancroft suffered minor bruises and scrapes.

Hayes allegedly fled the scene, but police were able to track him down and take him into custody after a heroic tow truck driver followed the suspect. Hayes now faces charges of DWI (driving while intoxicated) and failure to stop and render aid.

Lewis was set to return to Sam Houston State University in the fall as a sophomore majoring in musical theater, according to his father, Steve Lewis. The 20-year-old was passionate about music and competed in the Pokémon World Championships.