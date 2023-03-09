Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are struggling to repair their relationship amid cheating allegations that sparked split rumors.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple "still have trust issues to work through" following "a big argument" that damaged their relationship.

"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the insider explained.

"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

Issues in the couple's relationship arose in February when Fox hinted at infidelity within the romance through cryptic Instagram posts. After fans began to accuse Kelly of cheating with his drummer, Fox denied any "third-party interference."

A source previously told People that Fox noticed a change in their relationship and reacted out of emotion with the IG posts. "She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit," the insider explained.

"She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public but was really upset in the moment."

Before her relationship with Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The exes share three sons, Journey, 6, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10.

Green, who has moved on and shares an 8-month-old son with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, is reportedly "staying out of the drama" when it comes to Fox's relationship.

"He's glad him and Megan are co-parenting well together and ultimately just wants her to be happy," a source shared.

"He is focused on his newborn, his exciting new chapters with Sharna, and their own family. They are over the moon in love, and things couldn't be better between them."