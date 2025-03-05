Wild Conspiracy Theory Claims Elon Musk is Using His Son to Deter Assassination Attempts: He 'Recognizes the Danger'
Users pointed out how Musk's 4-year-old son is seen more often than the Tesla founder's other children
Social media users have begun circulating an outlandish conspiracy theory, stating that billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk carries his 4-year-old son on his shoulders to us as a "human shield" against assassination attempts.
Users interested in the theory noted how Musk's son, 4-year-old X Æ A-12, is seen with his dad more often than the Tesla founder's other 13 children, frequently accompanying his father to meetings or when conducting official business. The child is often seen being carried on Musk's shoulders.
"I want to stress that Musk is genuinely using his kid as a human shield," wrote one suspicious X user. "He wears a Kevlar vest every time he is out in public and makes sure to always carry his kid at his only exposed area (head) when exiting planes, on the tarmac, leaving buildings, anytime he is exposed."
"If I had credible death threats and was scared of them, I would not bring my kid with me and certainly not at my head area when most exposed to assassination attempts," the user furthered their reasoning.
Other users have also jumped on the bandwagon, analyzing Musk's relationship with his son and reasoning as to why their theories might be true.
"Do you know why Elon Musk carries his son everywhere now? It's for the same reason the Freedom Convoy had a bouncy castle and play areas during their terrorist attack: Because the children are human shields," said another user. "Looks like people looking to end democracy have something in common."
"Elon Musk dragging his kid to all these public events is bizarre. I'm starting to think he really is using him as a human shield. That's a very young child for alllll this stimulation. It has to be overwhelming. Poor kid," wrote another user.
"Elon Musk took his human shield to the New Years Eve celebrations as well. It's always the same one, I don't think he talks to any of the other 11," one user added.
Many have discussed Musk's willingness to bring his young son, whom he shares with Canadian singer Grimes, to public events and into public spaces even though these settings may be dangerous for the child.
Kurt Braddock, an American University professor of public communication, previously told the BBC in February that Musk bringing his son around to political events could be a strategy of "trying to draw attention to some things while diverting attention to other things."
"The inclusion of the kids in many public appearances is very much a politician move or a political move to make him seem a bit more personable (and) take a human approach to how the public views him," Braddock told the outlet.
