Social media users have begun circulating an outlandish conspiracy theory, stating that billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk carries his 4-year-old son on his shoulders to us as a "human shield" against assassination attempts.

Elon with his son, Human Shield Musk https://t.co/dSRQ7r0DiW — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) March 3, 2025

Users interested in the theory noted how Musk's son, 4-year-old X Æ A-12, is seen with his dad more often than the Tesla founder's other 13 children, frequently accompanying his father to meetings or when conducting official business. The child is often seen being carried on Musk's shoulders.

I think this is genuinely also why he keeps having kids. Once one gets too old to carry like this, there’s a convenient replacement at just the right age… — Lucas2024 (@Lucas95GAY) March 5, 2025

Probably real. It would be entirely unsurprising. Even if the child is not directly used to block bullets, his presence alone may deter an attempt from a more conscientious would-be assassin. We know that Musk recognizes the danger; few other explanations make sense. — MarsAutomatic🇺🇲 (@MarsAutomatic) March 5, 2025

"I want to stress that Musk is genuinely using his kid as a human shield," wrote one suspicious X user. "He wears a Kevlar vest every time he is out in public and makes sure to always carry his kid at his only exposed area (head) when exiting planes, on the tarmac, leaving buildings, anytime he is exposed."

I want to stress that Musk is genuinely using his kid as a human shield.



He wears a Kevlar vest every time he is out in public and makes sure to always carry his kid at his only exposed area (head) when exiting planes, on the tarmac, leaving buildings, anytime he is exposed. https://t.co/kjcbP1FkVJ — Nefarious Filth Bird 𓅾 (@sasquatch_god) March 4, 2025

"If I had credible death threats and was scared of them, I would not bring my kid with me and certainly not at my head area when most exposed to assassination attempts," the user furthered their reasoning.

If i had credible death threats and was scared of them, I would not bring my kid with me and certainly not at my head area when most exposed to assasination attempts — Nefarious Filth Bird 𓅾 (@sasquatch_god) March 4, 2025

Other users have also jumped on the bandwagon, analyzing Musk's relationship with his son and reasoning as to why their theories might be true.

"Do you know why Elon Musk carries his son everywhere now? It's for the same reason the Freedom Convoy had a bouncy castle and play areas during their terrorist attack: Because the children are human shields," said another user. "Looks like people looking to end democracy have something in common."

Do you know why Elon Musk carries his son everywhere now? It's for the same reason the Freedom Convoy had a bouncy castle and play areas during their terrorist attack:



Because the children are human shields



Looks like people looking to end democracy have something in common 🤨 pic.twitter.com/iFRXdTsdqX — 🇨🇦Henri A🇨🇦 - Canada Strong (@HenriAGS) March 3, 2025

"Elon Musk dragging his kid to all these public events is bizarre. I'm starting to think he really is using him as a human shield. That's a very young child for alllll this stimulation. It has to be overwhelming. Poor kid," wrote another user.

Elon Musk dragging his kid to all these public events is bizarre. I’m starting to think he really is using him as a human shield. That’s a very young child for alllll this stimulation. It has to be overwhelming. Poor kid. — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) March 3, 2025

"Elon Musk took his human shield to the New Years Eve celebrations as well. It's always the same one, I don't think he talks to any of the other 11," one user added.

Elon Musk took his human shield to the New Years Eve celebrations as well.



It's always the same one, I don't think he talks to any of the other 11. pic.twitter.com/kQaX07iW1k — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 1, 2025

Many have discussed Musk's willingness to bring his young son, whom he shares with Canadian singer Grimes, to public events and into public spaces even though these settings may be dangerous for the child.

Kurt Braddock, an American University professor of public communication, previously told the BBC in February that Musk bringing his son around to political events could be a strategy of "trying to draw attention to some things while diverting attention to other things."

"The inclusion of the kids in many public appearances is very much a politician move or a political move to make him seem a bit more personable (and) take a human approach to how the public views him," Braddock told the outlet.

Originally published on Latin Times