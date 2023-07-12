KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment will expire soon

BLACKPINK's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment will expire next month.

Before the expiration of BLACKPINK's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment in August, reports about member Lisa's future at her agency have been unclear, according to South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo.

According to the report, Lisa has been discussing whether to renew her contract with her current agency, but both sides are reportedly unable to reach an agreement. YG Entertainment is reportedly hoping for a settlement or resolution before Lisa's contract expires in August, but the differences between them seem to be huge.

The speculations about the status of Lisa's contract renewal first arose from a Chinese agency that requested to be anonymous. "We have been coordinating YG and Lisa's schedules, but it is difficult to discuss the schedule after August because the renewal of the contract with Lisa is unclear," the agency said through Munhwa Ilbo.

YG Entertainment responded to the speculations Wednesday, saying, "It is because of the tour and personal schedules, and it has nothing to do with the contract status."

BLACKPINK's agency confirmed its communication with the Chinese agency but did not give a clear statement on the status of Lisa's contract renewal.

Contrary to Lisa's contract renewal situation, the contract renewal of the other BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, is reportedly going smoothly.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa made history and broke her group's record after her track "Money" became the most streamed song by a female K-pop act on Spotify.

The Thai rapper and singer's solo song, which was released on Sept. 10, 2021, is currently the most streamed song by a female K-pop act in Spotify history with over 814.1 million streams, surpassing BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," which has 813.6 million streams, as per Chart Data.

According to @LISAonSpotify, a fan account dedicated to Lisa's Spotify chart updates, the idol's "Money" is currently the fifth most streamed song by a K-pop act overall on the platform.

Meanwhile, Lisa's album "LALISA" is also the most streamed solo album on Spotify, according to Allkpop. Per the Guinness World Records, "LALISA" is the first album by a solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé are set to resume their "Born Pink" World Tour at Stade De France in Paris Saturday.

The France concert will be followed by stops in Vietnam's Hanoi, New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles until August.