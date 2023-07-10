KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" world tour has sold over 1 million tickets

BLACKPINK has set another world record.

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" world tour has sold over 1 million tickets, making it the first tour by a female Asian act to achieve this milestone.

According to Touring Data, BLACKPINK sold over 1 million tickets across 44 shows on its ongoing world tour. "Born Pink" has reportedly earned $186.7 million in revenue from 1,078,963 tickets sold so far.

The K-pop girl group still has 20 remaining shows to be reported.

It was in July 2022 when BLACKPINK first announced its "Born Pink" comeback. The group dropped the pre-release track "Pink Venom" in August, released its full-length album "Born Pink" in September, and kicked off its world tour in October last year.

The quartet kicked off their world tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Oct. 15 and 16 last year before heading off to other destinations, including cities in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Denmark and the Netherlands in 2022.

In 2023, BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" world tour came to Thailand's Bangkok National Stadium, which was soon followed by stops in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Macau and Australia.

After the "Born Pink" world tour stops in Sydney, the members took a short break to rest and recharge before resuming their tour.

The tour will resume at Stade De France in Paris Saturday, days after BLACKPINK made history at the 2023 BST Hyde Park as the first-ever South Korean band to headline a major U.K. music festival.

The France show will be followed by stops in Vietnam's Hanoi, New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles until August.

BLACKPINK's two-day concert at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 29 and 30 marks the first time the South Korean girl group will be performing live in front of Vietnamese fans. It will also be a history-making show since the group will be the first-ever K-pop act to headline a stadium concert in the Southeast Asian country.

The My Dinh National Stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is a common venue for big sporting events in Asia, including the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. It has also hosted other K-pop events, such as the Music Bank World Tour in 2015 and KCON in 2022.

In other news, BLACKPINK's "Boombayah" music video, which was released in August 2016, recently became the group's third music video to hit 1.6 billion views in its career.

The group's two other music videos that achieved this feat are "DDU-DU DDU-DU," which now has 2 billion views, and "Kill This Love," which has been watched 1.8 billion times.