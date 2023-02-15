KEY POINTS A Wisconsin woman, 25, attacked her lawyer during a Tuesday trial

The woman is accused of killing her lover and has pleaded not guilty

Her lawyer will file a motion to withdraw from the case following the attack

A 25-year-old Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover was caught on camera this week attacking her lawyer inside a courtroom.

Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in connection to a murder from last year, appeared in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday, Fox 11 reported.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Her attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked presiding judge Thomas Walsh for an additional two weeks so a defense expert could review his client's competency to stand trial.

The magistrate agreed to postpone the March 6 trial and proposed for it to be held on May 15 at the earliest instead.

Schabusiness, who was handcuffed and sitting right next to Jolly during Tuesday's court hearing, then attacked her lawyer moments after the judge made the decision, footage of the incident shared by media showed.

Several deputies ended up restraining Schabusiness on the ground.

The courtroom was cleared for several moments before the hearing resumed and was later adjourned.

Jolly told the court at the end of the hearing that he would file a motion to withdraw from Schabusiness' case as her attorney, but the judge did not immediately rule on that matter, according to a report by ABC 7 Chicago.

Schabusiness strangled her lover, 25-year-old Shad Thyrion, at a Green Bay home in February last year, authorities alleged.

She allegedly sexually abused Thyrion as well and dismembered the victim's body, leaving parts throughout the residence and in a vehicle.

Detectives also found body parts in other bags, boxes or storage containers in the home's basement.

Schabusiness later told investigators that she and Thyrion had been smoking methamphetamine before going to his mother's house to have sex using chains.

Schabusiness did not intend to kill Thyrion, but she blacked out during the incident and "just went crazy, she claimed.

A court-appointed doctor last year examined Schabusiness and found her competent to stand trial, Law & Crime reported.

Jolly at the time expressed his intent to seek a second examination, noting that his client was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has received mental health treatment since she was in 7th grade.