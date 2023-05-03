KEY POINTS Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. was with his wife at a food and wine festival during the incident

A witness saw Selena Jo Chambers swearing loudly at Gaetz before throwing her glass of wine

Gaetz said he is pressing charges 'to uphold the civility our community deserves'

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing a glass of wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. at a food and wine festival.

Gaetz said he is pressing charges against the woman "to uphold the civility our community deserves," according to the New York Post. The congressman and his wife had visited the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Saturday when he had an encounter with the accused woman, Selena Jo Chambers.

Chambers, 41, of Tallahassee, is reportedly a Pushcart Prize-nominated author of feminist horror stories, according to the outlet. She was with another friend at the festival when her run-in with the congressman took place, ABC News reported.

"Representative Gaetz said Chambers and another female had been walking past him and his family cursing at them," according to the police report. "He believed both females had recognized him as a United States Representative."

Gaetz was speaking with another person named Blaine Odom when Chambers tossed her wine at him.

"Blaine Odom said he was speaking with Representative Gaetz and saw Selena Chambers swearing loudly at them," the police report said. "Chambers was carrying a drink in her right hand. Chambers thrust the container into the air and the beverage from the drink landed on Representative Gaetz and on Odom's right shoulder."

"Chambers then walked away yelling and flipping him off. Odom said he observed the drink land on Representative Gaetz and also on him," the police report continued. "Odom said his clothing was soaked from the drink Chambers threw on him. Odom said he wanted to press charges against Chambers."

Chambers admitted that she had been drinking at the event but said spilling her drink on Gaetz was an accident. According to the police report, the woman told an officer during her arrest that she "was walking and tripped and spilled her drink on Representative Gaetz."

Chambers was charged with battery on an elected official and was booked Saturday evening. She was released Sunday morning after posting a $1,000 bond.

Stacy Froeschner, the woman with Chambers during the encounter, told cops that she cursed at Gaetz as they walked past him, the arrest report said. The friend was not arrested.

Gaetz' office released a statement Tuesday and described Chambers as "a registered Democrat and self-described member of the 'Resistance.'"

"I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised," Gaetz was quoted saying in the statement, adding, "I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff's office for taking swift action."