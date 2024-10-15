A UK woman won a stunning £2.5 million ($3.2 Million) Georgian mansion and £250,000 ($320,000) in cash after skipping work to spend the day with her husband.

Jo Booth, 61, discovered her life-changing win in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw while enjoying an afternoon of golf.

Booth, who has dedicated nearly 20 years of her life to supporting the homeless, was shocked when she learned she had won the 18th-century six-bedroom Georgian country house in Yorkshire. "I was already having a pretty good day playing golf with my husband, but finding out I won a multi-million-pound house took it to another level," she said, as reported by Mirror UK.

The draw, organized by Omaze, saw Booth securing the top prize while taking a day off from her role as a community worker. Booth's new property not only comes mortgage-free but also includes all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The Georgian mansion boasts sprawling gardens, equestrian facilities, and even a spa pool.

The grand estate offers Booth several options for her future. Local estate agents estimate that if she chooses to rent the property, it could bring in a rental income of £6,000 to £7,000 per month. Booth bought her winning entry for just £10 as part of her Omaze subscription, making her victory even more remarkable.

Booth humorously recalled the moment when the Omaze team arrived to deliver the news: "I thought they might be burglars!" she joked. The surprise visit turned out to be a life-changing moment for her and her family.

For nearly two decades, Booth has worked tirelessly to support the homeless community. She set up a Community Interest Company (CIC) that collaborates with local authorities to provide housing for those at risk of rough sleeping. Her husband, Will Harrop, 51, and her eldest son, Tony, also work for the CIC, continuing the family's commitment to social work.

Booth now considers the possibility of retirement, knowing that her legacy of helping others is in good hands with her family. "It's incredible to think this win allows me to step back and focus on enjoying life, while Tony continues the work I started," Booth said.

The win also brings joy to Booth's wider family. Her son Dave and his wife Ciara, who serves on the board of the CIC, have been integral to the organization's mission. Booth's grandchildren and her loyal Labrador, Charlie, are also set to enjoy the estate's expansive grounds.

Reflecting on her win, Booth said, "I'd shot my best round of golf that day, and I thought life couldn't get better—but winning this house was like scoring a hole-in-one in life."