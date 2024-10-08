Mega Millions Announces Huge Price Increase To Play Lottery Game
The cost of each play will rise from $2 to $5 in April
The cost of hopefully becoming a lottery winner will more than double when Mega Millions raises the price of each play from $2 to $5 in April.
In exchange for the hefty increase, the consortium behind the government-authorized gambling game is promising larger starting jackpots that will grow faster, as well as a "built-in" multiplier for lesser prizes.
"We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb," Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.
The new game will also feature unspecified "improved odds" of striking it rich by winning the jackpot.
Those odds are now 1 in 302.6 million, which exceeds the likelihood of being eaten by a shark, according to bookies.com.
The price increase is the first since the game was revamped in 2017 and the second since it was introduced in 1996 as the Big Game, according to the Mega Millions website.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands, with drawings conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Fleeing Israeli Bombs, Lebanon's Displaced Met With Suspicion
-
Record Number Of Climbers Chase 14-peak Dream In Tibet
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Boeing, Striking Union Set To Resume Contract Negotiations
-
Oklahoma Defends Likely Purchase Of 55,000 Trump Bibles For Schools
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Mocks Women 'Thrilled' To Lose Husbands Before Firefighter's Widow Attends His Butler Rally: Report
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'
-
Billionaire Silicon Valley Trump Backer Jumps Ship To Harris
-
Seven Charged Over Double Voting In Battleground Michigan