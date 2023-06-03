KEY POINTS Sabrina Lee Schnoor's body was found under the I-35 bridge overpass Tuesday

Authorities said she died as the result of a single gunshot wound

Owatonna police reportedly have identified a suspect in the homicide investigation into the woman's death

Police in Owatonna, Minnesota, reportedly identified a suspect in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found under the I-35 bridge overpass Tuesday.

The Owatonna Police Department identified the deceased Thursday as Sabrina Lee Schnoor, of Elysian, Minnesota, CBS News reported.

Schnoor died of a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said they believe it was a targeted attack and are investigating her death as a homicide.

Owatonna police are calling a 38-year-old man named Jason Lee Horner a suspect in the woman's death, KIMT3 News reported.

It is unclear if Horner and Schnoor were familiar and how he was identified as a suspect in the homicide investigation into her death.

The police department is seeking the help of the public in locating Horner, who is described as 6-foot-3 tall and weighing 215 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

It was added that Horner has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to immediately call 911 or the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or Detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.

Authorities are urging those who may come across Horner to not approach him.

The case remains under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Steele County Coroner's Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Meanwhile, police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are investigating a homicide involving a 19-year-old man who died after being shot in the chest this week, CBS News reported.

Brooklyn Park police said the man, who was not identified, was brought by his friends shortly before 2 a.m. Friday to Unity Hospital in Fridley, where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the 9500 block of Thomas Avenue North.

"This one is a little different," Inspector Elliot Faust of the Brooklyn Park Police Department stated. "This case involved people who knew each other, so this is not a case of a street corner shooting over a drug deal or something like that, which is what we have seen recently, so this is different."

As of Friday morning, police had yet to take anyone in custody in connection with the case.

"There are just a lot of moving parts to this particular investigation given the dynamics of the number of witnesses and things like that," Faust added.

It was the second homicide in Brooklyn Park this year.