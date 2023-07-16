KEY POINTS Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded female player to win a singles title

Vondrousova overcame tough opponents on her way to winning the 2023 Wimbledon title

Ons Jabeur's third attempt at winning a Grand Slam came to an end at Vondrousova's hands

Marketa Vondrousova has etched her name in history as a tennis legend in her own right after emerging victorious at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as the first unseeded female player to win it all.

With a major victory under her belt, Vondrousova shared how she plans to celebrate her achievement.

"I don't know what [tattoo I'll get] but I made a bet with my coach that if I win a grand slam, he has to get one too. I think we're going to go tomorrow [to get them done]. I think I'm going to have some beer. It was a really exhausting two weeks," Vondrousova was quoted to have said.

The Czech star started off her campaign in Section 4 of the tournament and produced three dominant two-set victories against Peyton Stearns (6-2, 7-5), No. 12-seeded Veronika Kudermetova (6-3, 6-3) and No. 20-ranked Donna Vekic (6-1, 7-5).

In the fourth round, Vondrousova found herself in a tough spot after losing the first set to fellow Czech and No. 32-ranked Marie Bouzkova 6-2, but rallied back to advance to the final eight competitors after winning the second and third sets to a score of 6-4 and 6-3 respectively.

Upon reaching the quarterfinals, Vondrousova's magical run was expected to come to an end as she ran into American powerhouse Jessica Pegula who entered Wimbledon as the No. 4-ranked player.

However, the Czech star came out victorious after a grueling three-set affair to face wild card Elina Svitolina whom she promptly defeated 6-3, 6-3 to book an improbable spot in the final against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who reached the final of the 2022 editions of Wimbledon and the US Open.

Heartbreak again came to haunt Jabeur as Vondrousova, who underwent surgery to her wrist just last year, proved that she was destined for greatness at Wimbledon.

Despite trailing in both sets, Vondrousova produced a comeback victory in each by winning the last four games of the first before pulling out a wondrous three-game run in the deciding set to finally put away Jabeur and hoist the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Aside from her opening match victory against Stearns, the No. 42-ranked Vondrousova had to overcome near-impossible odds to take home the Wimbledon crown.

At about this point last year, Vondrousova was No. 32 in the singles division and that number has since jumped to No. 10 following her Wimbledon win.

"After everything, I've been through, I was in a cast this time last year, it's amazing that I can be here now. I don't really know [how I've done it]. The comebacks aren't easy. You never know what to expect. I was playing small tournaments and wondering if I could get back to this level. And now I'm here," Vondrousova later added.