KEY POINTS World ID holders can now have their iris codes deleted, unverifying their information

The crypto project also said age verification checks will now be held "in-person"

Portugal was the latest country to raise concerns about the project's biometric collection activities

Crypto biometrics project Worldcoin announced two new updates Tuesday that the Sam Altman-backed initiative believes should increase transparency and also provide users with "an increased level of personal control."

Individuals who had their irises scanned in exchange for cryptocurrency in the form of Worldcoin tokens now have "the ability to unverify World IDs via permanent iris code deletion to give holders more personal control over their data," Worldcoin said in a blog post. The iris code is the unique identification number created after a user's eyeball is scanned.

The project, which has assigned some five million World IDs to people who consented so they can prove their "personhood," also added "in-person age verification checks" as a way of helping ensure that the people below 18 years of age do not sign up for the initiative.

Worldcoin explained further that an individual's World ID will become invalid after the user requests for iris code deletion. A six-month "cool off" period will then begin "to help protect against fraud by ensuring individuals cannot immediately re-verify their humanness." The iris code will only be permanently deleted and will not be recovered at the end of the cool off period.

In a disclaimer below the blog post, Worldcoin noted that the content of the blog "is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and so may be incorrect and may change without notice."

Worldcoin's update comes amid increasing international criticism of the data privacy risks associated with the project that a growing number of governments have questioned.

Just last month, Portugal's data regulator ordered Worldcoin to halt its data collection operations in the country for three months, citing privacy concerns, "especially for minors." At the time, the regulator said it is investigating "issues" related to the initiative following "dozens of reports" regarding the collection of biometric data among minors without parent or legal representative authorization.

The regulator also said it was concerned about the "impossibility of deleting data or revoking consent," considering how some 300,000 Portuguese citizens have already provided their data to the project.

Worldcoin was also banned for three months in Spain amid concerns that the public would be "deprived" of the data protection they deserved.

Last year, Kenya launched an investigation into the initiative and alleged that Worldcoin's actions "constituted acts of espionage and a threat to statehood." It also revealed that the project had been collecting Kenyans' biometric data more than a year before it applied for a data controller's license.