KEY POINTS Presearch's staking mechanisms have been made fully self-custodial

$PRE's availability on Base is expected to fuel growth for the Presearch ecosystem

Presearch is expanding its advertising partners list with forward-thinking brands

Rising decentralized search engine Presearch today announced a major milestone and giant leap forward in is phased decentralization journey with the beta launch of full Web3 functionality.

The ethical, non-profiling meta-search engine that prioritizes user privacy and does not track users or sell data to advertisers, noted how its Web3 upgrade is a pivotal advancement that reinforces the platform's mission to build a decentralized, community-powered search engine while also unlocking new opportunities for users and advertisers to engage in a truly open and trustless search ecosystem.

$PRE Now Available on Base

As part of the huge transition, Presearch's native token, PRE, is now available on popular Layer 2 blockchain Base, allowing all of Presearch's staking mechanisms to be fully self-custodial.

The development empowers users to have greater control and security over their assets while they earn or stake their tokens for keyword ads.

By leveraging Base, Presearch is addressing some of the key challenges that, historically, limited the efficiency and accessibility of PRE, including high transaction fees and low liquidity.

"Combined with our self-custodial staking system—where users earn by searching, running nodes, or staking to advertise—Base will expand our user base, increase liquidity, and boost community engagement, fueling further adoption and growth of the Presearch ecosystem," Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

🔍 Discover the Future of Search – Now on Mobile! 🚀



The Presearch Mobile App brings private, decentralized, and reward-driven search right to your fingertips. No tracking, no data mining—just a search experience built for you.



🌍 Decentralized & Private – Your data, your… — Presearch (@presearchnews) March 16, 2025

Attracting A Growing Ecosystem of Advertisers Seeking Decentralized, Privacy-First Platforms

As the Web3 space evolves, advertisers are also shifting away from traditional advertising strategies. Presearch enters the picture with a solution for advertisers who would like to explore decentralized, privacy-serving platforms.

The evolution positions Presearch as a prime gateway for Web3-native brands and projects seeking to reach engaged, crypto-savvy audiences without relying on invasive tracking or traditional ad networks.

Presearch has since been expanding its advertising partners list, which already includes some of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry's largest firms such as eToro, Bitcoin.com, Ledger, KuCoin, Nexo, gTgrade, and YouHodler.

The search engine believes that exploring more opportunities with forward-thinking brands will help raise further awareness about the unique value of a decentralized, transparent, and privacy-first search experience.

"Users deserve to have a fully decentralized search engine that completely respects their privacy and participation. Presearch breaks you out of the matrix and disrupts the echo chamber that runs rampant in trad[itional] search which hinders our ability to understand the world from multiple viewpoints," Enneking said.

🚀 Tired of being tracked every time you search? It’s time to take back your privacy!



With https://t.co/yjtu2s5LMh, your searches stay yours—no tracking, no profiling, just pure, decentralized search power.



🔍 Private. Community-centric. Web3-friendly.

Because your data… — Presearch (@presearchnews) March 11, 2025

How Presearch Works

Presearch, which is gaining much traction among blockchain users, processes and serves its search engine results through a decentralized note network, distributing operations across a global community.

The mechanism eliminates the centralization that traditional search engines rely on, fostering a more transparent, less vulnerable, and unbiased search environment.

Presearch has a search-to-earn model that rewards users with PRE tokens for every search they carry out, creating a unique value proposition where users can benefit financially from something they do every day.

To further boost earnings, Presearch offers an innovative search staking model where the more PRE is staked, the more holders earn per search.

Also, the search engine's PRE ButterFlyWheel bridges Web2 and Web3 by combining decentralized finance (DeFi) tools with a real-world utility, a self-reinforcing DeFi mechanism designed to drive liquidity, token velocity, and search volume.

With over 150,000 active monthly users, 13 million monthly impressions, and more than 400,000 searches per day, Presearch is bridging the gap between everyday internet users and the emerging crypto realm.