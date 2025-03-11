KEY POINTS Workspaces, food, and accommodation are covered for developers

Blockchain, AI, and BTCfi experts will also be on standby to provide mentorship

The total prize pool for Core Hacker House India 2025 is $5,000 in $CORE tokens

Builders are at the heart of blockchain, and this month, Core Foundation, the entity dedicated to growing the Core network, Bitcoin's first PoS layer and the largest Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, is bringing a five-day BTCfi and AI Hackathon to Bangalore, India.

Over 400 DeFi and artificial intelligence builders have already applied to participate in the most anticipated hackathon, the Core Hacker House India 2025, designed for the sharpest and brightest minds in Web3.

From March 17-21, 2025, developers will collaborate and complete to build the most promising Bitcoin DeFi protocols on Core. The hackathon is inspired by the Solana-style hacker house model, allowing Core to deliver an intense, in-person build experience to Bitcoin's first PoS layer.

An Immersive, High-Energy Build Marathon

Core Hacker House India 2025 was designed to be a high-energy, builder-first experience where developers go heads-down, refine their ideas, and launch real projects.

The five-day event will feature:

Non-stop hacking with workspace, food, and accommodation covered

Mentorship from top BTCfi, AI, and blockchain experts

Live coding, workshops, and rapid prototyping

Turf challenges, networking, and late-night brainstorming

Demo Day: Builders will showcase their projects and claim their share of the $5,000 pool prize

The top projects will be given $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000 worth of CORE tokens. Builders who don't win a prize won't go home empty-handed since they will still leave the event with a working BTCfi project, new connections, and the support of a fast-growing developer ecosystem.

Aside from building new connections and getting potential opportunities to collaborate further, developers will also have hands-on experience on projects centered around BTCfi, AI-driven solutions, and best security practices for smart contracts.

Building a Bright Future for DeFi

Bitcoin DeFi is a rapidly expanding ecosystem with over $6 billion in total value locked (TVL). There is proven and increasing growth in adoption across various segments, including lending, borrowing, gaming, and more.

The Core blockchain is at center of the evolution as it emerged as a leader with over $1 billion in TVL and more than 250 decentralized apps (dApps) built for real-world use cases.

As more activity builds up within the ecosystem, momentum is shifting to builders.

"DeFi on Bitcoin is inevitable," said prominent blockchain engineer and key Core contributor Rumeel Hussein in a statement shared with International Business Times.

"But it won't happen unless the best builders take on the challenge. That's why we're bringing together some of the smartest developers in India and beyond to build what's next," he added.

Core Hacker House India 2025 is set to become a Launchpad for the next wave of innovation, bringing together the world's top developers to experiment, launch, and scale BTCfi and AI-powered dApps on Bitcoin's most advanced PoS chain.