KEY POINTS 'Okto enables users to interact with Web3 in a seamless manner akin to traditional Web2 applications': Okto Head Rohit Jain

Okto prioritizes providing users with a seamless experience across different blockchain networks while maintaining high transaction throughput

Sustainability in chain abstraction lies in owning the DeFi users and ensuring high stickiness and retention with seamless onchain experiences: Jain

The testnet has seen 12 million wallets created and has also secured over 50 protocol integrations

Chain abstraction, which refers to the development of seamless interfaces for both users and developers, is changing the game in Web3 usability, and at the center of the revolution is Okto, the platform that simplifies blockchain usage and development with multi-chain support.

Okto's testnet went live last month, gaining much support from the broader blockchain space and hauling in positive reviews from some of the most prominent figures in the space.

In an exclusive with International Business Times, Okto Head Rohit Jain delved into what makes Okto stand out and how it ushered in a new age of seamless Web3 interaction.

Preserving Decentralization While Simplifying the User Experience

In a multi-chain ecosystem that often scares off newbies and has had a negative impact on broader Web3 adoption, Okto offers end-to-end solutions that address some of the ecosystem's most pressing pain points.

Jain acknowledged that there is much complexity in operating across multiple chains and wallets. However, Okto's Decentralized Wallet Network (DWN), Decentralized Transaction Network (DTN), and Unified Liquidity Layer (ULL) work synergistically to simplify cross-chain operations while still maintaining the dignity of decentralization.

"By leveraging MPC-powered wallet infrastructure and EigenLayer's trust-minimized key management, Okto enables users to interact with Web3 in a seamless manner akin to traditional Web2 applications," Jain said.

This results in an intuitive interface that abstracts the technical complexity of cross-chain interactions, such as bridging liquidity routing, all without sacrificing user control or security – two critical factors that largely affect the user experience.

Jain noted that improved user experiences not only reduce exposure to potential security risks, but also significantly accelerates mass adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and other blockchain-based applications.

Giant Steps Toward the Mainnet Launch

Okto has seen 12 million wallets created and has also secured over 50 protocol integrations, cementing its place in the Web3 world. Moving closer to its mainnet launch, the platform is focused on enhancing robust operations by continuously testing and improving scalability, security, and interoperability.

Read more EXCLUSIVE: How Blockchain Can Transform American Tech Under Trump With Alchemy Co-Founder EXCLUSIVE: How Blockchain Can Transform American Tech Under Trump With Alchemy Co-Founder

"Ensuring a seamless experience across different blockchain networks and maintaining high transaction throughput are key priorities," Jain said.

He went on to reveal that Okto has invested heavily in optimizing the underlying architecture to accommodate increased demand while still preserving decentralizing and minimizing vulnerability risks that come with ecosystem growth.

The efficiency in Okto's testnet and its expected success approaching the mainnet launch is founded on three key innovations:

DWN – It provides a unified, multi-chain wallet infrastructure that allows users to manage their assets across different blockchains seamlessly.

– It provides a unified, multi-chain wallet infrastructure that allows users to manage their assets across different blockchains seamlessly. ULL – It allows for dynamic optimization of cross-chain liquidity routing, which ensures that users benefit from the most efficient and cost-effective transaction paths.

– It allows for dynamic optimization of cross-chain liquidity routing, which ensures that users benefit from the most efficient and cost-effective transaction paths. DTN – The technology, supported by Okto's robust coordination layer, the Okto Chain, enables complete transaction orchestration, "taking a user's intent and breaking it down into sub-transactions" which are then executed asynchronously across blockchains.

HyperEVM Integration: A Bold Move to Push DeFi Innovation

Okto was among the first mobile wallets to natively integrate Hyperliquid perps and spot trading. The Okto team said it has always been bullish on Hyperliquid's technology and its product-first, high-performance ethos.

For Jain, "integrating HyperEVM into our SDK was a natural step forward."

Through the integration, dApps within the HL ecosystem are empowered to offer a chain-abstracted UX that cuts development time by 90% while also enabling instant access to liquidity across multiple ecosystems.

The integration into the Okto testnet is a strategic move that will push DeFi innovation by:

Empowering developers with the Okto SDK V2 that abstracts the complexities of interacting with a new chain

Incentivizing HyperEVM builders with the OKTO token grant program, wherein support is provided to developers building on cutting-edge DeFi applications directly on HyperEVM via the Okto SDK

Speaking further on the 1% OKTO token grant program, Jain explained that to ensure the tokens drive meaningful development rather than short-term speculation, Okto has taken a "milestone-based distribution model."

🚀Announcing the Okto Grants Program for @HyperliquidX Builders!



We’re allocating 1% of the $OKTO supply to support projects building on HyperEVM via Okto SDK.



Why Build with Okto SDK?



✅ Embedded Wallets – Simple user friendly onboarding.

✅ One Account, All Chains – Works… pic.twitter.com/bXob0VrtwZ — Okto 🐙⛓️ | Orchestrating Web3 (@okto_web3) February 18, 2025

Developers will be able to earn rewards based on the number of active wallets onboarded to their products through the Okto SDK. This approach will incentivize sustainable growth, he said.

As for the OKTO token's role in governance, it was envisioned as a foundational element in the Okto network's decentralized ecosystem.

"Post-TGE, the OKTO token will play a crucial role in governance, allowing stakeholders to propose and vote on critical decisions related to platform upgrades, protocol changes, and ecosystem incentives. This ensures that Okto remains aligned with the needs of its community as it evolves," Jain said.

Paving the Way Toward Sustainability Amid Growing Competition

The Okto testnet was able to generate $1 billion in monthly recurring volume, indicating that the platform is delivering across all its applications, including the Okto wallet.

Still, competition in the chain abstraction segment is gradually intensifying, and sustainability is also becoming a challenge.

At Okto, we're building on the modular, structured blocs-based approach to create a powerful orchestration layer for Web3.



Our ecosystem leverages composable building blocs for efficient, verifiable execution while prioritizing developer experience and transaction reliability.… https://t.co/Rynk7gtOTW — Okto 🐙⛓️ | Orchestrating Web3 (@okto_web3) March 7, 2025

Jain noted that generating value in Web3 resides in providing a seamless end user experience. "The volume numbers showcase that this is a value that the users of DeFi appreciate and are willing to pay a price for. The sustainability lies in owning the DeFi users and ensuring high stickiness and retention with seamless onchain experiences," he said.

Looking ahead, Okto is focused on overcoming some challenges as it approaches its token generation event (TGE) and mainnet launch.

On the technical side, Okto has already addressed multi-chain interoperability issues, but it continues to work on ensuring that its secure, state-of-the-art systems are delivering the single-click actions that its platform is now known for.

As for the regulatory hurdles, Jain said Okto is "actively staying ahead of evolving industry standards," ensuring that it is in compliance with the industry's best practices while building scalable solutions for a rapidly growing multi-chain ecosystem.