After Iran launched a substantial attack on Israel, using missiles and hundreds of suicide drones, former President Donald Trump asserted on Truth Social that such an attack would never have occurred under his leadership.

Trump wrote, "ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK! This should never have been allowed to happen – This would NEVER have happened if I were President!"

Trump criticized President Joe Biden, who interrupted his time at his Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home to "consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East."

"After reading my truth, Biden's Handlers convinced him not to release his taped speech on Israel. He'll now attempt to do it live, probably tomorrow. He doesn't want to leave is house, with the Corvette, in Delaware!", he wrote.

Following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,200 casualties and over 200 hostages, Trump wholeheartedly supported Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza. However, recent remarks from Mr. Trump, following the death of over 33,000 Palestinians, may suggest that his unwavering support for Israel is not assured.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this month, Trump emphasized the need to conclude the conflict and return to normalcy. The former president expressed his desire for Israel to achieve peace and cease hostilities,

Trump, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, also alleged that his rival in the November elections showed American "weakness" in the Middle East.

"God bless the people of Israel. They are under attack right now. That's because we show great weakness," he said.

He further added, "The weakness that we've shown, it's unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. But America prays for Israel, we send our absolute support to everyone in harm's way."

However, Biden has not made any public addresses since Iran launched their attack, and he is not anticipated to make any statements on Saturday evening.

Biden had departed Delaware, his home state where he had planned to spend the weekend, as of Saturday evening, truncating his trip to address the Iran crisis. He is presently at the White House, where an administration spokesperson stated he would convene with his national security team.

Recent weeks have seen escalating tensions between Netanyahu and Biden. This week, the president urged for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Iran initiated its assault on Israel on Saturday by deploying around 500 suicide drones, as announced by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). In a statement, the IRGC aerospace unit cited retaliatory measures against what they termed as the "Zionist regime's crimes," including an attack on the consulate section of Iran's embassy in Damascus and the killing of Iranian commanders and military advisors in Syria.