A Trump official recently received backlash for comparing a wrongfully deported father from Maryland to deceased terrorist Osama bin Laden on account of both men being fathers.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin supported the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador during an appearance on Fox News Monday night while speaking to host Will Cain on "The Will Cain Show."

"I think this illegal alien is exactly where he belongs – home in El Salvador," McLaughlin said. "He was in our country illegally. He's from El Salvador, was born in El Salvador, and oh, the media forgot to mention he is an MS-13 gang member."

"The media would love for you to believe this is a media darling and that's just a Maryland father. Well, Osama bin Laden was also a father. And yet, he wasn't a good guy and they actually are both terrorists," she continued.

Garcia was deported to a high-security mega-prison in El Salvador known as the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) after he was accused of being a member of the infamous MS-13 gang. However, his attorneys have repeatedly argued that he is not a member of MS-13 and that he has no gang affiliations at all.

Garcia's lawyers had successfully argued his eligibility to seek refuge in the U.S. by demonstrating that he was unsafe in his homeland, allowing him to obtain a withholding order to prevent his deportation.

McLaughlin's assertions subsequently faced backlash from several users, accusing her of spreading misinformation.

"Aren't you embarrassed to lie like that with a straight face? He is not an MS13 member. That accusation was judged as unfounded in court. He had protected status in the US because of reasonable fear of Salvadoran gangs," said one user.

"I see how dumb and uninformed you are with your mickey mouse voice... [He is] not illegal so Stfu," wrote another.

"You're not an attorney and it shows. Disgraceful political hack pitching unfounded claims," one user wrote.

"She's slandering this man with no evidence. They're so shameful," said another.

Though the Supreme Court has ruled that Garcia must be returned to the U.S., the Trump administration has not indicated that they are making any effort in achieving this end, with President Donald Trump punting CNN broadcast journalist Kaitlin Collins' question about Garcia to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

"How long do we have to answer this question from you?" Trump said to Collins. "Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country?' Why can't you just say that?"

Originally published on Latin Times