A viral YouTube channel that claimed to document shocking true crime cases was actually fabricating invented stories using artificial intelligence.

The channel, True Crime Case Files, amassed millions of views before being shut down by YouTube for multiple policy violations, including child safety concerns.

The channel's creator, who was interviewed by 404media under the pseudonym Paul, admitted to generating scripts with ChatGPT and using AI image tools to create fake crime documentaries.

His most popular video, titled "Husband's Secret Gay Love Affair with Step Son Ends in Grisly Murder," falsely described a crime that never happened in Littleton, Colorado. Nearly two million viewers watched and engaged with the content as if it were real.

Paul defended his work, arguing that true crime is "entertainment masquerading as news" and that his content was less exploitative than traditional true crime media. "There's really no difference between us except that [I am] not using real people and their suffering as my vehicle."

Critics argue that AI-generated crime stories still reinforce harmful narratives and mislead audiences.

YouTube ultimately removed Paul's channel, along with several others he operated, following inquiries about its monetization and adherence to platform policies. However, similar AI-generated true crime channels continue to emerge, showing that the demand for sensationalized crime content—real or not—remains as strong as ever.

"It's almost become this national pastime, like bullfighting," Paul said. "People just passively observe it, and they don't even question, 'Why are we enjoying this violence so much?'"

