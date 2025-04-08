YouTube icon Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, voiced frustration this week over former President Donald Trump's tariffs—claiming the policy shift ironically makes it more affordable to manufacture his chocolate products abroad.

A tariff is a tax placed on imported goods, making them more expensive to encourage consumers to buy domestic products. While tariffs can protect local industries, they often lead to higher prices and trade tensions.

"Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars outside the US," Donaldson wrote on 'X,' formerly Twitter.

Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don't have a 20% tariff on our cogs 😅 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 8, 2025

His comment sparked heated replies. While some supported his transparency, others accused him of prioritizing profit over American jobs. One user replied, "You're wealthy enough to start production in America. Instead, you pick the greedy route." Another added, "Just say you hate America."

Donaldson's remarks come in response to President Trump's newly enacted 10% tariff on all imported goods, a signature move under his "America First" economic agenda. According to MarketWatch, the plan is part of a broader effort to protect American jobs and reduce reliance on foreign production. As Donaldson points out, the tariffs are ironically incentivizing him to produce chocolate outside of the U.S.

This directly affects Donaldson's company, Feastables, which promotes itself as an ethically sourced chocolate brand. Launched in 2022, Feastables uses sustainably sourced cocoa and avoids artificial ingredients. According to Donaldson, the mission was to "build a brand that's good for you and good for the planet."

But with tariffs now raising costs on key ingredients like cocoa—which does not grow domestically—Donaldson argues the policies make it harder to operate ethically and economically within the U.S.

Originally published on Enstarz