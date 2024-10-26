Donald Trump vowed to fix education in the Bronx by ending nonexistent sex-change operations that he claimed occur in schools in the the New York City borough in a zany appearance on Fox & Friends answering questions from stunned local residents.

"No transgender, no operations," he declared earlier this week when a Bronx parent asked him about his plan for schools in the area.

"You know, they take your kid. There are some places, your boy leaves for school, comes back a girl, okay, without parental consent," the former president insisted about something that never, ever happens.

"What is that all about? And they talk about a threat to democracy, they're a threat," Trump said as host Lawrence Jones looked on, his face frozen.

Trump added that he used to think sex-change operations at school were an "exaggeration, but not, it happens," he added.

No, it doesn't.

Besides the fact that there are no operating rooms, surgeons or sophisticated surgical equipment at schools, it would be impossible for children to quickly recover from the complicated surgeries, say, between geography and history class, and make it back home in time for dinner the same day.

Trump also answered flatly, with no details: "Reading, writing, arithmetic." In addition, he appeared to refer to shutting down the federal Department of Education, but it was hard to be certain.

"Well, we're moving them back from Washington, where you have people that don't care about New York, frankly. You know, in Washington, I don't know if you ever noticed that you got Department of Education, Department of Education. You got half the buildings are Department of Education. I never saw. You don't need any of them," he tried to explain.

"You know, I want one person and a secretary to just make sure they're teaching English. OK? Give a little English, OK? I say reading, writing and arithmetic."

Definitely English ... maybe some science.

Trump has insisted on other occasions that children leave home for school in the morning one gender and return another gender.

Critics had a field day after the Fox & Friends appearance.

The most embarrassing thing about this clip is that no one in that room had the guts to tell Trump to his face that what he was saying was absolute garbage and not true in any place in the USA. How shameful he is a nominee for the presidency AGAIN! 😭 — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) October 21, 2024

As @4HumanUnity said: if you drop off your son and pick up a girl go back to school, you picked up the wrong kid. — Scooter 🟧🇺🇸🦅💙 (@scooter1772) October 21, 2024

Wait. Trump actually believes that they are doing sex change operations at the schools that can’t even afford school supplies because republicans have cut funding back so far?!? Really?!? Lmaooooooooo — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 21, 2024