Trump Vows To Fix Bronx Education By Ending Nonexistence Sex-Change Surgeries At Schools
'You know your boy leaves for school, comes back a girl, okay, without parental consent,' Trump insisted about something that never, ever happens
Donald Trump vowed to fix education in the Bronx by ending nonexistent sex-change operations that he claimed occur in schools in the the New York City borough in a zany appearance on Fox & Friends answering questions from stunned local residents.
"No transgender, no operations," he declared earlier this week when a Bronx parent asked him about his plan for schools in the area.
"You know, they take your kid. There are some places, your boy leaves for school, comes back a girl, okay, without parental consent," the former president insisted about something that never, ever happens.
"What is that all about? And they talk about a threat to democracy, they're a threat," Trump said as host Lawrence Jones looked on, his face frozen.
Trump added that he used to think sex-change operations at school were an "exaggeration, but not, it happens," he added.
No, it doesn't.
Besides the fact that there are no operating rooms, surgeons or sophisticated surgical equipment at schools, it would be impossible for children to quickly recover from the complicated surgeries, say, between geography and history class, and make it back home in time for dinner the same day.
Trump also answered flatly, with no details: "Reading, writing, arithmetic." In addition, he appeared to refer to shutting down the federal Department of Education, but it was hard to be certain.
"Well, we're moving them back from Washington, where you have people that don't care about New York, frankly. You know, in Washington, I don't know if you ever noticed that you got Department of Education, Department of Education. You got half the buildings are Department of Education. I never saw. You don't need any of them," he tried to explain.
"You know, I want one person and a secretary to just make sure they're teaching English. OK? Give a little English, OK? I say reading, writing and arithmetic."
Definitely English ... maybe some science.
Trump has insisted on other occasions that children leave home for school in the morning one gender and return another gender.
Critics had a field day after the Fox & Friends appearance.
