Former President Donald Trump is now preposterously claiming that parents are sending their children off to school only to have them return home later that day a different gender due to a sex change operation.

"Can you imagine you're a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, 'Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school.' And your son comes back with a brutal operation," Trump claimed at a campaign rally Saturday in Wisconsin.

"Can you even imagine it? What the hell is wrong with our country?" he asked.

Trump had earlier made the same claim before members of a Moms for Liberty event in Washington last month.

Trump: Can you imagine you're a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school and your son comes back with a brutal operation. pic.twitter.com/ChmwpavFAH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

Trump's own campaign "could not find a single example of this 'school secretly sends child for gender-affirming surgery without parental consent' thing having ever happened anywhere in the U.S.," tweeted CNN's fact-checking expert Daniel Dale following Trump's address.

"Experts say it has not and could not" happen, Dale added. "It's a lie."

Other than the fact that schools are not hospitals, have no surgeons on site nor operating rooms (nor hospital beds), Trump apparently thinks complicated sex change operations and recovery can be accomplished in a matter of a few short hours during the school day, say between Geography and English class.

Social media went ballistic after clips of Trump's speech were posted online.

Some critics laughed it off, with one parent quipping that it's impossible for his daughter to even obtain an ibuprofen tablet for a headache from her school's nurse.

Another goofed that maybe janitors' closets were really operating rooms.

Others were furious about the lie concerning schools where the real fear is that American children are being shot dead by mass shooters, which Trump, who was standing behind bullet-proof glass at the rally, did not mention.

History shows 400 school shootings in US schools since Columbine.



zero sex changes in American schools.



Are you more worried about your children being shot in their school or getting a sex change operation in their school?



Harris more concerned about shootings not Trump — mountainviews (@mountainviews) September 8, 2024

Trump is 'worried' about gender reassignment surgery taking place at school (What TF planet does he think his followers live on? Does he really believe they're that dumb?) – but doesn't give a damn about the epidemic of mass-murder shootings in our schools? Stop sane-washing this… — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 7, 2024

“Can you imagine you're a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school and the school calls you to come and identify your son who has been killed by a mass shooter.”



*fixed it for him because this is the sad reality. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) September 7, 2024

Or doesn’t come home because of a school shooting — as Trump stands behind bulletproof glass. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) September 7, 2024

It’s apparently happening in the same non existent reality where they abort full term babies. — Karen Vasile (@Sokrlovr) September 7, 2024

I looked and I looked BUT I never found that operating room .. WHERE IS IT .. I need to know !!! I fear for my grandson Jimmy https://t.co/JR8Z6hdgdt — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 7, 2024

If you believe that children can have a sex change operation at school and that abortions are done during the ninth month of pregnancy and after birth, I have news for you;

Donald Trump is lying to your face.

It's weird, nonsensical, and is not happening anywhere in America. — Irish Eyes A-Smiling/ Maureen 2U🌎🐝💙 (@tmausa) September 7, 2024