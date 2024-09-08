Trump Insists Kids Are Coming Home From School With Sex Change Operations; Social Media Goes Ballistic
'Can you imagine?" former president asks at rally. (No) You send 'Jimmy' off to school and he comes home later that day with a 'brutal operation,' Trump fantasizes
Former President Donald Trump is now preposterously claiming that parents are sending their children off to school only to have them return home later that day a different gender due to a sex change operation.
"Can you imagine you're a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, 'Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school.' And your son comes back with a brutal operation," Trump claimed at a campaign rally Saturday in Wisconsin.
"Can you even imagine it? What the hell is wrong with our country?" he asked.
Trump had earlier made the same claim before members of a Moms for Liberty event in Washington last month.
Trump's own campaign "could not find a single example of this 'school secretly sends child for gender-affirming surgery without parental consent' thing having ever happened anywhere in the U.S.," tweeted CNN's fact-checking expert Daniel Dale following Trump's address.
"Experts say it has not and could not" happen, Dale added. "It's a lie."
Other than the fact that schools are not hospitals, have no surgeons on site nor operating rooms (nor hospital beds), Trump apparently thinks complicated sex change operations and recovery can be accomplished in a matter of a few short hours during the school day, say between Geography and English class.
Social media went ballistic after clips of Trump's speech were posted online.
Some critics laughed it off, with one parent quipping that it's impossible for his daughter to even obtain an ibuprofen tablet for a headache from her school's nurse.
Another goofed that maybe janitors' closets were really operating rooms.
Others were furious about the lie concerning schools where the real fear is that American children are being shot dead by mass shooters, which Trump, who was standing behind bullet-proof glass at the rally, did not mention.
