KEY POINTS Former BIGBANG member T.O.P lost 20 kilograms in 40 days because of an extreme diet

TWICE's Momo previously ate only one ice cube per day for 10 days to lose weight quickly

Some K-Pop idols who resorted to unhealthy diets in the past are now eating healthily

There are different factors as to why people weigh the way they do – lifestyle, genes, diet and medical conditions, among many others,

In the K-Pop industry, where visuals are important, K-Pop idols practice diets to lose or maintain weight.

Here are different diets – both healthy and unhealthy – done by K-Pop idols to lose weight immediately.

1.

500-calorie daily diet

In 2014, singer-songwriter Ailee shared her secret to losing 10 kilograms in just one month. To prepare for her comeback at the time, she only ate 500-calorie meals each time, which usually consisted of 100 grams of proteins, a little bit of vegetables and one fruit per meal.

"I didn't intend to lose weight so suddenly; I just did," she revealed.

2.

Tofu diet

One of the strict diets done by a K-Pop idol is eating only tofu daily. In a 2012 episode of KBS' "Star Life Theater," Changmin revealed that he lost 18 kilograms in three weeks and about 30 kilograms in six weeks after his tofu diet.

"I only ate two blocks of tofu and ran six hours a day," he shared but clarified that he ate healthily and exercised often to maintain his weight.

3.

Intermittent fasting

A TikToker by the name of Bianca Zhou, who introduced herself as someone who has trained with BLACKPINK's dance coach, shared some science-based dieting secrets from the K-Pop industry. One of which is intermittent fasting.

"This is where you get to eat as much as you want throughout the day but you only do it for specific hours in the day," she shared. Personally, she either eats only between the 12 to 4 p.m. or the 12 to 6 p.m. windows.

4.

Water and red bean jelly diet

To lose 20 kilograms in just 40 days, former BIGBANG member T.O.P reportedly went on an extreme diet and consumed only yanggaeng or red bean jelly and drank lots of water before his debut. He also partnered his extreme diet with daily exercise.

With this diet, before and after photos of T.O.P showed how he went from chubby and overweight to lean.

5.

No salt diet

To maintain a fit physique and reduce puffiness, BLACKPINK's Jennie avoids salty foods at all costs on top of eating meals made of good proteins, organic vegetables, fruits and good grains.

Per WebMD, eating too much salt can cause the body to hang on to extra fluid, leading to swelling in the face, legs, ankles and feet. To avoid looking puffy, no more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium must be consumed per day.

6.

Soy milk diet

OneKet, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group Global Icon, shared in 2013 how he shed 16 kilograms for her debut – drinking only one bottle of soy milk per day.

Her label, Shimtong Entertainment, revealed that OneKet went from weighing 59 kilograms to 43 kilograms because of this diet.

7.

Ice cube diet

To lose 7 kilograms quickly in preparation for her debut stage, TWICE's Momo went to extreme lengths and resorted to eating only an ice cube each day for one whole week.

"I didn't eat anything for the whole week and went to the gym all the time," she revealed. "I ate one cube of ice, but I thought that I might get fat with even that. That was what I didn't lose 7 kilograms by the D-day, so they gave me about three more days," Momo continued.

8.

One meal every other day

While the one-meal-a-day (OMAD) diet is common for people who want to lose weight, EXO's Xiumin resorted to an extreme diet and ate only one meal every other day in 2013. He paired this extreme diet with drinking excessive amounts of coffee, leading him to drop to his lowest weight during promotions for "Growl" at the time.

Now, Xiumin has taken a healthier route to staying slim – exercising in the morning and eating healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner within four-hour gaps.

9.

The "IU diet plan"

When a person in the audience reportedly called 15-year-old IU a pig on stage, the South Korean singer followed an extreme diet shortly after. She only ate an apple for breakfast, one sweet potato for lunch and one protein shake for dinner, along with plenty of water throughout the day.

From the unhealthy diet plan she did way back, IU is now eating right and doing yoga with Lee Hyo-ri to stay fit.

10.

Chicken breast diet

In 2017, BTS' Jin appeared as a guest on SBS' "Baek Jong Won's Three Great Emperors" and shared that way back, he only ate two packs of chicken breast per day for an entire year to stay lean.

South Korean actor Lee Jun-ho also shared his chicken breast diet in an "I Live Alone" episode. To keep his body in shape, he only had unseasoned chicken breasts mixed with bell peppers as his meal.

Per Healthifyme, skinless chicken is an excellent option for those watching their weight because it's low in calories but high in healthy weight loss-promoting nutrients.