K-Pop fans in Asia still have a long list of K-Pop concerts and tours to attend this year. More K-Pop groups and artists are adding additional dates and venues to their world tours in favor of K-Pop fans in Asian countries.

Here are some of the must-see K-Pop concerts and tours in Asia in the second half of 2023:

10.

CRAVITY's "Masterpiece" world tour

CRAVITY's "Masterpiece" world tour kicked off with a two-day concert in Seoul last May. The group embarked on its first-ever world tour in support of CRAVITY's "Master: Piece" mini album.

Next on "Masterpiece"'s Asian tour stops are Hong Kong (Rotunda 3 KITEC) on Saturday, Manila (New Frontier Theater) on Aug. 5 and Bangkok (Chaengwattana Hall) on Oct. 28.

Tickets for the Hong Kong stop are currently sold out, while the tickets for the "Masterpiece" Manila stop are currently sold at Ticketnet from PHP2,650 to PHP9,800.

Ticketing details for the Bangkok stop are to be confirmed.

9.

INFINITE's "Comeback Again" concert

INFINITE's "Comeback Again" concert follows the group's "That Summer 3" way back 2016. It will kick off with a two-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Aug. 19 and 20, before heading to its other concert tour stops.

After performing in Seoul, INFINITE will reunite with its fans – collectively known as Inspirits – at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall in Yokohama on Aug. 27, New Taipei City Exhibition Hall in Taipei on Sept. 2, and Studio City Event Center in Macau on Sept. 9.

Tickets for the Seoul concerts sold out quickly. Meanwhile, ticket details for the other countries are yet to be announced.

8.

aespa's "SYNK: Hyper Line" live tour

After the successful shows in South Korea, Japan and Indonesia, aespa is heading to Bangkok, Thailand for the continuation of the group's "SYNK: Hyper Line" live tour.

The already sold-out concert will be held at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok.

"SYNK: Hyper Line" is the ongoing first world tour by aespa. It kicked off on Feb. 25 at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

7.

LE SSERAFIM's "Flame Rises" tour

LE SSERAFIM will have its first-ever tour, "Flame Rises," which will kick off at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Aug. 12 and 13. It will be held both in person and online. In-person tickets for the Seoul concerts are exclusively sold by Interpark, with the VIP seats priced at 198,000 KRW and general seats at 154,000 KRW.

The other dates and locations for LE SSERAFIM's "Flame Rises" tour are:

August

23-24: Nippongaishi Hall, Nagoya, Japan

30-31: Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan

September

06-07: Jo Hall, Osaka, Japan

30: Asiaworld-Expo, Hall 10, Hong Kong, China

October

03: Jiexpo Hall B3, Jakarta, Indonesia

07-08: Thunder Dome, Bangkok, Thailand

As of press time, the application period for the member presale for LE SSERAFIM's tours already ended. More specific details about the presale and general public sale periods are indicated on LE SSERAFIM's Weverse announcements.

6.

Taeyeon's 'The ODD of LOVE' tour

The Girls' Generation member Taeyeon will be continuing her "The ODD of LOVE" tour in Manila after the successful, sold-out concert stops in Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo and Jakarta.

Her tour's Manila stop will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. It will be followed by concerts at Bangkok's Impact Arena on Aug. 12 and 13 and Singapore's Indoor Stadium on Aug. 20.

Tickets for the Manila and Bangkok concerts are reportedly sold out. Meanwhile, the tickets for "The ODD of LOVE" in Singapore will go on sale on Saturday at 12 noon via Ticket Master SG. Ticket prices range from 178 to 298 SGD.

5.

Super Junior-D&E's "DElight Party" world tour fan con

Super Junior-D&E is the fifth sub-unit of the South Korean boy band, comprised of members Donghae and Eunhyuk. The sub-unit debuted with its single "Oppa, Oppa" in December 2011.

On June 24 and 25, Donghae and Eunhyuk kicked off their world tour fan con in Seoul. It will be followed by various stops across Asian cities, including Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Kuala Lumpur and Manila from July to September.

July

29: Taipei, Taiwan

August

19: Bangkok, Thailand

26: Jakarta, Indonesia

September

02: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

09: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

30: Manila, Philippines

Ticket sales for the Bangkok stop started last July 16 via Ganada Ent at 2,900 THB to 6,500 THB. Meanwhile, in Manila, the tickets are available for sale on Ticketnet with prices ranging from PHP2,968 to PHP11,130.

Ticketing details for other Asian cities are to be confirmed.

4.

Epik High's "All Time High" tour

The South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High announced the Asia leg of their "All Time High" tour Wednesday. This follows their successful shows in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Here are the dates and venues of Epik High's "All Time High" tour in Asia in September:

16: Zepp New Taipei

17: Broadway Theatre @ Broadway Macau

23: Pasir Panjang Power Station, Singapore

Ticket details are yet to be announced on epikhigh.com.

3.

ATEEZ's "Fellowship: Break The Wall" world tour

The eight-member K-pop group previously announced that it will be bringing its "Fellowship: Break The Wall" world tour to Asia and Latin America from July to September.

The Asia leg of ATEEZ's third world tour kicked off in Taipei, Taiwan, followed by a stop in Hong Kong on July 8.

The remaining dates and venues of ATEEZ's "Fellowship Break The Wall" Asia stops are:

August

05: Impact Exhibition Centre Hall 8, Bangkok, Thailand

September

09: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

16: Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

Tickets for the Bangkok stop are currently on sale on Thai Ticket Major at 2,900 THB to 6,000 THB. In Manila, tickets are available on Ticketnet from PHP3,500 to PHP12,500.

"Fellowship Break The Wall" tickets in Singapore are sold out on Ticket Master SG.

2.

TWICE's "Ready To Be" world tour

Following the group's successful concerts in Australia, North America and Europe, TWICE will bring its "Ready To Be" tour to Asia in September.

The Asian leg of TWICE's fifth world tour will kick off on Sept. 2 and 3 at Singapore Indoor Stadium, to be followed by stops in Bangkok Impact Arena on Sept. 23 and Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Sept. 30.

Tickets for the Singapore and Philippines stops are reportedly sold out. Meanwhile, tickets are still available at Thai Ticket Major for the Bangkok stop. Bangkok ticket prices range from 2,800 THB to 6,800 THB.

1.

Tomorrow X Together's "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour

Tomorrow X Together (TXT)'s embarked on its "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour in support of the group's latest mini album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."

TXT's world tour commenced on March 25 and 26 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul and was followed by stops in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and the U.S.

In August, TXT will be holding its concert stops in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bulacan, Philippines on Aug. 9 and 13, respectively.

MOAs – fans of TXT – can still purchase their tickets for the Philippines stop at smtickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets. Ticket prices range from PHP3,750 to PHP17,750. More ticketing information can be viewed via Live Nation PH.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Jakarta concert are available via Tiket. The remaining available tickets are sold from IDR 2,790,000 to IDR 3,595,000.