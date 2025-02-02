A 10-year-old had a "piece of metal sticking out" of his head after he was hit by debris from the Philadelphia medical transport airplane crash that claimed at least seven lives on Friday.

Andre Howard was in a car with dad and siblings when they heard what they thought was a car crash until they saw the fire and debris in the sky.

"My son who's named after me, Andre Howard, tells his little sister, 'Get down,' and he grabs her. I hear the glass shatter. I turn around, there's a piece of metal sticking out of my son's head from the plane," the boy' father told 6abc.

A passerby used his shirt to apply pressure to Howard's head before a law enforcement officer escorted him to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Fortunately, Howard's parents said he's pushing through.

"They told us my son wasn't supposed to make it. They also told us, 'They don't do children trauma.' But they did for us, which was nothing but God," Howard added.

Originally published by Latin Times