The Department of Homeland Security has released a statement claiming that the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was making a joke when he said he didn't know that the US had an official hurricane season.

Acting FEMA head David Richardson, who assumed his position in May, was allegedly kidding when he remarked that the US did not have an official hurricane season. He made the statement during a briefing with staff on Monday, according to Reuters.

"Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season," a spokesperson for the DHS said in a statement to The Hill.

"FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people," the spokesperson continued. They also stated that the agency is "activated in preparation for Hurricane Season" under Richardson.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on the first day of June, and will last until the final day of November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that it is expecting six to 10 total hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes, marking a particularly intense season.

"Suffice to say, disaster response is no joke. If you don't know what or when hurricane season is, you're not qualified to run FEMA. Get someone knowledgeable in there," said Representative Bennie Thompson, the senior Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee with oversight of FEMA, in regards to Richardson.

Other legislators also weighed in on Richardson's ill-informed comment, questioning his competence after he replaced former FEMA administrator Cameron Hamilton, who was removed from the position in May.

"Wait WHAT?! People are bracing for storms and this man just found out the weather exists?! This is what happens when you hire vibes over qualifications." Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said on X.

Wait WHAT?!



People are bracing for storms and this man just found out the weather exists?!



This is what happens when you hire vibes over qualifications. https://t.co/RBhKUXNBQk — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) June 2, 2025

"Trump's FEMA chief is incompetent. People will die," said Senator Ed Markey.

Trump's FEMA chief is incompetent. People will die. pic.twitter.com/cegwcVPfnz — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 2, 2025

"I'm unaware of why he hasn't been fired yet," said Senator Chuck Schumer.

And I’m unaware of why he hasn’t been fired yet. pic.twitter.com/gnzVVOkJol — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times