KEY POINTS Tammy Slaton gave fans a glimpse at her leaner physique on Instagram Monday

The "1000-Lb. Sisters" star's fans flooded the comments section with praise and encouragement

Many said they were proud to see Slaton's progress in her weight loss journey

Tammy Slaton has revealed her impressive weight loss.

The "1000-Lb. Sisters" star, 36, showed off her much slimmer physique by sharing a series of selfies on Instagram Monday. In the photos, she poses outdoors in a black top with a floral print and a pair of glasses.

Slaton didn't add a caption to the snaps. Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section of the post with messages of praise and encouragement for the TLC star.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU," one commented, along with clapping hands emoji. Another added, "[I have to] admit Tammy, you proved a whole lot of us wrong. Way to go and keep it up!"

"Tammy, you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin did it, girl! I am so proud of you!" a third fan wrote.

"We are rooting for you, Tammy! You deserve a good life. Never let anyone tell you otherwise," a fourth commenter added.

"I am so proud of you. You used to [piss] me off because I felt your life was worth living and you were damn stubborn," another fan wrote. "Look at you now dropping that weight so you can LIVE! I know it was a hard fight, but you're killing it right now. Keep up the good work!!! Don't give up the fight to live as long as you can. The battle is yours!!! You got this!!!!!"

In the latest season of "1000-Lb. Sisters," Slaton hit a major weight loss goal that qualified her for weight loss surgery.

She expressed her excitement when she learned that she had dropped from 717 pounds to 534 pounds.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

She added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

In February, Slaton told Us Weekly that her recent gastric bypass surgery "has not changed [her] relationship" with her husband Caleb Willingham, whom she met at an Ohio rehab center.

They got married at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in November 2022. She confirmed their marriage to People that month by introducing herself as "Mrs. Tammy Willingham."

During her recent interview with Us Weekly, Slaton opened up about her marriage to Willingham amid their respective weight loss journeys.

"We support each other wholeheartedly. On our weight loss journeys, when he's having issues with wanting to eat because he's bored or because he's an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation," the reality star said. "It's the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners."

New episodes of "1000-Lb. Sisters" air Tuesdays on TLC at 9 p.m. EST.