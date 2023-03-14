KEY POINTS Filipino billionaires made their fortunes in various industries, such as real estate and banking

The Sy siblings inherited a fortune from their late father, Henry Sy Sr.

Some of the wealthiest Filipinos have also been actively involved in philanthropy

In recent years, the Philippines has been experiencing economic growth, with a focus on developing industries such as technology and infrastructure. This has led to the rise of new billionaires and the growth of existing ones.

According to Forbes' Billionaires list, several world billionaires are from the Philippines, including the Sy siblings Teresita, Elizabeth, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert and Harley, who inherited their fortune from their self-made late father, Henry Sy Sr. The Sy siblings topped the list of the Philippines' richest families with a combined net worth of $12.6 billion, largely comprising stakes in the group's publicly traded SM Investments and SM Prime.

Based on Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker, here are the top 14 richest Filipinos in the world in 2023:

1. Manuel "Manny" Villar ($8.6B)

Manuel Villar is the richest person in the Philippines as of 2023, with a net worth of $8.6 billion. He made his fortune in real estate, founding Vista Land and Lifescapes, one of the country's largest homebuilders. The company's portfolio includes over 20 brands, such as Camella Homes, Brittany and Crown Asia. Villar also has interests in other industries, including retail, banking and water infrastructure. He also serves as the chairman of Starmalls, a shopping mall developer, and is involved in Philippine politics.

2. Enrique Razon Jr. ($7.2B)

With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Enrique Razon Jr. made his fortune through strategic investments and his knowledge of the shipping industry. He is the chairman and CEO of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), which operates ports in various countries around the world. ICTSI is known for its innovative approach to port management, using state-of-the-art technology to streamline operations and increase efficiency. Razon has also invested in the energy and gaming industries. He is the chairman of Bloomberry Resorts, which operates the Solaire Resort and Casino in Manila.

3. Ramon Ang ($3.4B)

Ramon Ang is a Filipino billionaire whose net worth is estimated to be $3.4 billion in 2023. He made his fortune through diversified business ventures, including those in the food and beverage, infrastructure and automotive industries. Ang is the CEO and president of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines with interests in food and beverage, power generation and infrastructure. He is also the chairman of Eagle Cement Corporation, which specializes in the production and distribution of cement.

4. Andrew Tan ($2.5B)

Andrew Tan is another Filipino businessman who has made his fortune in multiple industries. He is the founder and chairman of Alliance Global Group (AGI), a holding company with interests in real estate, food and beverage and gaming. Through his company Megaworld Corporation, Tan has developed several large-scale real-estate projects, such as Eastwood City and Newport City, known for their residential and commercial properties and casinos. He is also the chairman of Emperador Inc., one of the largest producers of brandy in the world.

5. Henry Sy Jr. ($2.5B)

Henry Sy Jr. is the eldest son of the late tycoon Henry Sy Sr., the founder of the conglomerate SM Group. He followed the footsteps of his self-made billionaire and visionary father, who used to sell overrun shoes in 1958 at a store called "Shoemart." He is the co-vice chairman of SM Investments, the holding company of SM Group, and the chairman of its property arm, SM Prime. He previously served as the president and CEO of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, which operates the country's power transmission network. As Henry Jr. proved himself a worthy successor, he faced the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the family businesses and braved competitors such as Ayala, Megaworld, Robinsons and Mercury Drug.

6. Hans Sy ($2.4B)

Hans Sy is the fourth child of the late Henry Sy Sr. He serves as the chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime. He is also the chairman of China Banking Corp., aside from holding key positions in several other companies engaged in real estate, mall operations, leisure and tourism. Hans is known for his advocacy for environmental sustainability and disaster resilience. The first Filipino to be a member of the United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction (UNISDR) Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies (ARISE) Board of Trustees, he promotes the adoption of disaster risk reduction and management practices among businesses.

7. Herbert Sy ($2.4B)

The fifth Sy sibling, Herbert Sy, is an adviser of SM Investments, the group's holding company, and a director of SM Prime. He also serves as the chairman of several companies under the group's retail sector, such as Supervalue, Super Shopping Market and Sanford Marketing – the companies behind the SM Group's supermarket, hypermarket and grocery store brands, including SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore. He is behind the expansion of the SM Group's retail presence across the country and abroad, and the introduction of new concepts and innovations that address changing consumer needs and preferences. He serves as a director of Alfamart Trading, a joint venture between SM Group and Indonesia's Alfamart to operate a chain of convenience stores in the Philippines.

8. Lucio Tan ($2.4B)

Lucio Tan is a business magnate who has made his fortune in different industries. He is the chairman and CEO of Philippine Airlines. He is also the owner of Philip Morris Philippines Manufacturing Inc. As the chairman of Tanduay Distillers, he is behind one of the country's largest producers of alcoholic beverages. In addition to these businesses, he has also invested in real estate, banking and hospitality.

9. Harley Sy ($2.2B)

Another Sy sibling, Harley Sy, has a net worth of $2.2 billion. He is a director of SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines. SMIC has interests in numerous industries, including retail, real estate and banking. SMIC and its subsidiaries, such as SM Prime Holdings and BDO Unibank, have a significant presence in the Philippines. Harley Sy is also involved in philanthropy and serves as the chairman of the Henry Sy Foundation, which supports various educational and health-related initiatives in the Philippines.

10. Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.2B)

The eldest Sy sibling and the first daughter of Henry Sy Sr., Teresita Sy-Coson is a prominent businesswoman who serves as the co-chairman of SMIC. According to Forbes, her father discouraged her from graduate studies and invited her to work with him instead. Sy-Coson advocates for financial inclusion in the Philippines and has helped to establish microfinance institutions in the country. She has also been involved in philanthropy and serves on the board of several organizations that support charitable causes in the country.

11. Elizabeth Sy ($1.9B)

Elizabeth Sy is one of the six Sy siblings who inherited a share of their father's fortune, worth more than $19 billion in 2019. She serves as an adviser of SM Investments along with Herbert Sy. She is also the chairperson and president of SM Hotels and Conventions, which operates several hotels and convention centers in the country. Coming from a family of business-savvy individuals, she has been involved in the company's tourism, leisure and hospitality operations for over a decade.

12. Lance Gokongwei ($1.4B)

The only son of the late founder of JG Summit, John Gokongwei Jr., Lance inherited a share of his father's fortune, which was worth $5.3 billion in 2019. Aside from inheriting a fortune from John, Lance also obtained valuable life lessons such as hard work, humility, integrity and generosity from his father. He is the current president and CEO of JG Summit, which has interests in food, air transport, real estate, banking, petrochemicals and retail. Under his leadership, he dealt with the aftermath of a tragic plane crash involving Cebu Pacific, an airline he was building for his father. JG Summit's businesses in the hospitality and aviation sectors also suffered huge losses due to travel restrictions and lockdowns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

13. Tony Tan Caktiong ($1.2B)

Tony Tan Caktiong, the founder and chairman of Jollibee Foods Corporation, is a Filipino businessman who made his fortune in the food and beverage industry. Jollibee is one of the largest fast-food chains in the Philippines that has also expanded internationally. It currently has over 1,400 stores in countries such as the United States, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. Tan Caktiong's businesses also include ventures outside the Philippines through the SuperFoods Group, which operates the Highlands Coffee and Pho 24 chains in Vietnam.

14. Iñigo Zobel ($1B)

RT @Philbizwatcher: SMC's Ferdie Constantino, Inigo Zobel, Ramon Ang on listing by intro of Top Frontier pic.twitter.com/MbiantvAaj — Inquirer Business (@InquirerBiz) January 13, 2014

The Zobel family has been prominent in the Philippines for many years due to their involvement in real estate, utilities and agriculture. Iñigo Zobel, along with his sister Mercedes, is involved in Ayala Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in the country. He is a cousin of the renowned Jaime Zobel de Ayala. Ayala Corporation has interests in various industries, including real estate, banking and telecommunications. Iñigo is the chairman emeritus of Ayala Corporation.