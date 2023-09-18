KEY POINTS SB19 dominated TikTok over the past months

A total of 2.25 million TikTok videos used SB19's music as of late

1.69 million videos of the total were uploaded in three months

SB19 has dominated one of the biggest social media platforms of today's generation, catching the attention of nearly millions of users, thanks to its latest banger hit, "Gento."

In the first half of 2023, the five-member Pinoy pop band pre-released the lead single of its "PAGTATAG!" EP before the record's official release in June. A music video was released alongside the track via YouTube featuring the now-viral choreography of "Gento."

Since then, Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin slowly gained recognition on TikTok where about 2.25 million users have used their music on the platform. Interestingly, more than half of the number was accumulated in just three months — compared to when the group launched the account in July 2020.

Per Songstats, about 1.69 million TikTok videos made use of SB19's music between June 19 and Sept. 18. It is unclear, however, what songs were used exactly. But the group had several songs on the platform aside from "Gento," such as "MAPA," "Bazinga, "CRIMZONE" and "I Want You," among others.

As of late, SB19 has also drawn about 4.35 billion views, 410 million likes, 5.52 million comments and 6.57 million shares on the platform.

SB19 debuted with its first single, "Tilaluha," in October 2018 under its previous entertainment label, ShowBT Philippines. It continued to release new music in hopes of showcasing its talents and Original Pinoy Music (OPM) to the world.

Nearly two years into its debut, the Pinoy pop band released its first digital album, "Get In The Zone!" It featured a total of nine tracks: "Alab (Burning)," "Go Up," "Tilaluha," "Love Goes," and Tagalog songs "Hanggang Sa Huli" and "Wag Mong Ikunot Ang Iyong Noo."

It then released its first EP, "Pagsibol," in June 2021. The record featured SB19's Billboard chart-topping hit "Bazinga," which surpassed BTS' "Butter's" six-week run for the longest track to stay on the Hot Trending Songs Chart.

From there, SB19 continued to release banger hits, most notably "Gento," which has been used in about 1.8 million TikTok videos as of press time. Several K-Pop and J-Pop stars have also joined in on the song's dance challenge, including ENHYPEN's Jungwoon, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, WayV's Xiaojun and YangYang, 2NE1's Minzy, and MIRAE, among others.

SB19 also went on two world tours, "Where You At" in 2022 and this year's "PAGTATAG!" in support of its second EP of the same name.