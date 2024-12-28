The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported a record 18% rise in homelessness over the past year, driven by factors such as unaffordable housing, high inflation, systemic racism, natural disasters, and increasing immigration.

According to data released on Friday, a total of 771,480 people—roughly 23 out of every 10,000 people in the U.S.—experienced homelessness in emergency shelters, safe havens, transitional housing programs, or in unsheltered locations.

According to the data, children under the age of 18 experienced the largest increase in homelessness between 2023 and 2024, with a 33% rise, totaling 150,000 children facing the crisis. In addition to data on homelessness among children and veterans, the report provides further insights into the demographic composition of communities facing homelessness. It revealed a rising number of older adults, aged 55 and above, who are unhoused, making up one in every five individuals counted in the report.

The data showed that Black people, who account for 12% of the total U.S. population and 21% of those living in poverty, represented 32% of all individuals experiencing homelessness.

The data revealed that the number of people experiencing homelessness rose by 18% between 2023 and 2024. In comparison, the previous annual data released last year had reported a 12% increase in homelessness.

Homelessness in the U.S. has been worsening, with many cities seeing widespread instances of people living in the open, often with tents set up on city sidewalks. In response, federal and state governments have adopted differing strategies to address the crisis.

Homelessness advocates and policy experts believe that the long-term solution to the crisis lies in providing more affordable housing. They argue that while crackdowns on homelessness may temporarily satisfy the public's desire for visible action from the government, such measures are not sustainable. Clearing encampments and other short-term responses do not address the root causes of homelessness, and without a focus on permanent housing solutions, the problem is unlikely to be resolved in a meaningful or lasting way.

In a press release, HUD pointed out that cities like Dallas and Los Angeles have implemented successful programs to reduce homelessness in their communities. Dallas's "Street to Home Initiative" and Los Angeles's investments in affordable housing are examples of efforts that have had a positive impact on lowering local homelessness rates.

The report arrives amid a nationwide increase in anti-encampment policies implemented by cities across the U.S. This shift follows a June Supreme Court ruling that grants local authorities the legal right to prohibit camping in public areas, even in situations where no shelter beds are available. The ruling has sparked significant debate, as it allows cities to take a tougher stance on homelessness, despite the lack of adequate housing solutions for those affected. As a result, many cities have begun to enforce stricter measures aimed at clearing public spaces of encampments.