One of the only seasons where fans from all over the world could dress up as their favorite K-Pop idols has finally come. For those who have yet to find the perfect outfit or need a last-minute costume, below is a list of 20 K-Pop-inspired costume ideas for Halloween 2023.

1.

IVE's "Love Dive" school-girl uniform

Included among the newest generation of "it girls," IVE has given a unique twist to the girl-crush concept with modernized and stylish looks. One of the standouts would be the school-girl uniform the members wore in the "Love Dive" music video. This ensemble is actually easy to copy; all you need is your new or old school uniform blouse, a navy skirt, knee-high socks and bright pink heels.

2.

PSY and BTS' Suga's Wild West-themed outfits

PSY and BTS' Suga surprised the K-pop community with one of the best collaborations of 2022 called "That That," where the duo rocked modernized cowboy outfits. Both artists donned matching blazers and flared pants. Some of the backup dancers also sported the iconic cowboy hats.

3.

BTS' debut era

Taking a trip down memory lane, ARMYs could dress up as BTS from its debut years, most notably its bad-boy concept and hip-hop era. For a more aggressive vibe, some fans could re-create the costumes from the boy band's "No More Dream" music video.

4.

TWICE's cheerleader costumes

K-Pop fans could also go for a preppy but simple vibe that would still make them look prepared for Halloween. TWICE's "Cheer Up" costumes are a staple look as they only include a cropped inner shirt and varsity jacket, black shorts, knee-high socks and sneakers.

5.

1920's-inspired flapper dresses

Of course, K-Pop fans could go all out for this year's Halloween festivities, going for a more elegant and high-fashion style inspired by the 1920s flapper dresses or Marilyn Monroe's iconic looks from (G)I-DLE's "Nxde" music video.`

6.

BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" combat attire

BLACKPINK has been serving different styles every comeback, but "Kill This Love" has that "never gets old" vibe that could be worn during and outside the spooky season. BLINKS could dress up in full-on combat gear in neutral colors such as white, black and beige.

7.

Girls' Generation's "Flower Power" flight attendant costume

Want to go for a modern Barbie style but with a twist? Girls' Generation has got the best outfit for the vibe. Fans could cop the member's silver metallic dress from "Flower Power," accessing it with a pink scarf and hats, commonly worn by flight attendants.

8.

Stray Kids' police uniforms

Want a low-key costume that still looks like you are prepared for Halloween? How about taking inspiration from Stray Kids' police uniform get-ups? Most of the outfits could be found in clothes fans already have, including the black shirt and khaki pants. All they need is the "Police" vest, which they could DIY or purchase from the nearest costume store.

9.

Red Velvet's colorful "Dumb Dumb" era

Though Halloween may be a dark and scary season, fans still won't go wrong with wearing bright and colorful outfits, just like in Red Velvet's "Dumb Dumb" music video. Either fans could wear bright-colored shirts with denim shorts or multi-colored stockings that don't match.

10.

Oversized onesies

One of the easiest and most comfortable costumes anyone could find — especially at the last minute — are onesies. There are various animal-inspired designs to choose from, such as a giraffe, dinosaur, pig and zebra, among others.

11.

2NE1's edgy hairstyles and Avant Garde outfits from "I Am The Best"

During the peak of its career, 2NE1 also became a fashion icon in South Korea as it served unique and edgy hairstyles and futuristic costumes. Fans could play with their hair and makeup for this season, trying to re-create Sandara Park's iconic mohawk or CL's horn tails.

12.

SHINee's stripes and polka dots era

For fans who've got the confidence to slay even the most outrageous outfits, they might want to try copping SHINee's patterned suits from "Dream Girls." From polka dots and stripes to zebra prints, they had it all.

13.

TWICE's Nayeon's ethereal fairy costume

TWICE member Nayeon not only has one of the most beautiful faces in K-Pop, but she also has a great fashion sense. For the girls who want to dress up, they could re-create the singer's look from her "POP!" solo era, including her bright yellow dress and corset.

14.

Disco-night ready outfits

BTS has been rocking more mature and stylish outfits for its latest releases, including the retro-themed costumes in "Dynamite." Friend groups, who are also ARMYs, could go as their favorite BTS member from that era or add a unique style from the usual flared or buttoned jeans.

15.

Kep1er's Girl Scout uniforms from "Up"

Another schoolgirl concept fans could try is the Girl Scout uniforms from Kep1er's "Up," they could DIY their stash, adding cute pins and patches. To complete the look, fans could sport a beret, beige shorts, or a pleated skirt and a collared shirt.

16.

HyunA's golden PLAYBOY bunny bodysuit

For all of the confident girls out there, they could also try out HyunA's iconic PLAYBOY bunny suit, which she wore for the music video of "Red." It's a dazzling gold ensemble that just screams empowerment and confidence.

17.

BigBang's iconic "Fantastic Baby" hair and makeup

BigBang sent the K-Pop community into a frenzy with the release of "Fantastic Baby," where the members donned lavish outfits with bold and unique patterns. What stood out the most, however, was G-Dragon's iconic long orange wig and his stunning black eye makeup. This may take a bit of effort to re-create, but there are some YouTubers who have posted a step-by-step procedure of how to cop the look.

18.

ATEEZ's "Wonderland" military uniform

Some fans could also opt for a more formal costume this Halloween, copying the all-black military uniform from ATEEZ's "Wonderland." It's also a versatile outfit that could be enhanced with gold accessories.

19.

Crayon Pop's colorful tracksuits

Want to have matching outfits with your friend group? Fans could check out the multi-colored tracksuits from Crayon Pop's "Bar Bar Bar" music video. It's not only stylish but also comfortable, especially for those who plan on going trick-or-treating or partying all night.

20.

J-Hope's Ying and Yang ensembles from "MORE"

J-Hope's look from the "MORE" music video could also be a matching outfit for best friends or significant others, whom you consider the yin to your yang, or vice versa. It doesn't take much effort as well. Just look for an all-black or all-white clothing piece.