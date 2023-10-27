KEY POINTS Taylor Swift has always been supportive of K-Pop artists – both girl and boy groups

Most recently, she vibed to Stray Kids' performance at this year's MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift shared several adorable interactions with K-Pop boy group BTS

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and popular artists in the music and entertainment scene with millions of Swifties – her fans – across the world.

Despite her massive popularity, she has always shown support for other musicians. With this, Swifties who are fans of other music genres are delighted when Taylor interacts with their other favorite artists.

Here are adorable interactions and moments of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift with K-Pop groups.

1.

Taylor Swift met with BTS backstage and cheered for them.

Taylor swift meeting bts backstage at BBMAs and cheering for them 🥺pic.twitter.com/NfmqOS3Ezh — Jan⁷ (@Kookmusicz) November 9, 2021

In 2018, both BTS and Taylor Swift were attendees and winners at the Billboard Music Awards. After the latter's win, Taylor met with the BTS members backstage. Their interaction was also recorded on BTS' vlog.

After greeting and congratulating BTS, Taylor talked about having watched the group's song "Mic Drop" and shared that it was "like the coolest thing" and "completely different than anything else."

Taylor then asked the members if they wanted to take a photo together. She posted their group photo on her Instagram account and captioned it, "💗💗💗BTS 💗💗💗 So great meeting you!! You're killing it!!"

BTS also shared its group photo with Taylor on its official X account, as well as the members' photos with other artists like Pharrell Williams, Lil pump and John Legend.

2.

Taylor Swift had music parties with BLACKPINK's Rosé.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Taylor Swift spotted leaving an album release party at Electric Lady Studios. pic.twitter.com/iq8k3O7BsP — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

In September, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Taylor were spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studios, a recording studio in Greenwich Village, New York City. Other artists at the party were Hayley Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevigne, Gracie Abrams, Sadie Sink, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, per Allkpop.

The sighting sparked a rumored collaboration between the two artists, which was later debunked by Rosé herself.

#ROSÉ with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Nicki Minaj, B. Remington and Max Martin at the Republic Revcords #VMA After Party#PINKVENOM @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/5rt8coaLlA — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 (@BBU_BLACKPINK) August 29, 2022

In an earlier incident, Rosé and Taylor were spotted hanging out at the Republic Records 2022 VMAs after-party.

The two musicians even posed for a photo together with Sabrina Carpenter.

3.

Taylor Swift danced to a BLACKPINK song at the 2022 VMAs.

In 2022, BLACKPINK made history at the MTV Video Music Awards as the first K-Pop girl group to perform live at the awards show.

The four-member girl group performed its latest single "Pink Venom" at the time. The audience, as well as Taylor Swift, vibed and danced during BLACKPINK's performance.

Aside from dancing, fans reportedly spotted the singer-songwriter singing to "Pink Venom."

One fan tweeted at the time, "Taylor Swift [is] jamming to 'Pink Venom' at the VMAs. She knows the lyrics too. I can't process this."

PINK VENOM playing at Taylor Swift’s concert today in Texas @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/bjYcHaqLK6 — honors lisa (@honorslisa) April 2, 2023

Taylor seemed to like the BLACKPINK song so much that "Pink Venom" was also played at her concerts. One of which was during the pre-show of her "Eras Tour" in Texas.

4.

Taylor Swift gave Stray Kids a standing ovation at the VMAs.

During Stray Kids' live performance of "S-Class" at the MTV VMAs stage, the "1989" artist was seen enjoying and vibing to the group's performance.

In a video uploaded by a Stray Kids' fan account, @staysday6, the multi-awarded singer had her mouth open and in awe while watching the members perform.



TAYLOR SWIFT GIVING STRAY KIDS A STANDING OVATION 😭🫶 https://t.co/VSGYYktpoQ pic.twitter.com/LePRzHbQ0X — elise 樂★ (@hwangsamericano) September 13, 2023

In a separate video, Taylor was seen giving Stray Kids a standing ovation and a round of applause at the end of the group's performance.

The video clips of Taylor's reaction to Stray Kids garnered a lot of engagement on X.

5.

Taylor Swift expressed her love for BTS on her Tumblr account.

WHAT THE FUCK JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/W56XazJhEO — ellie 🪐 (@eleanorbate) August 24, 2019

In 2019, Tumblr user @jasmiiine posted a screenshot showing that BTS' Jin included Taylor's songs "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down" on his Spotify playlist.

Using her personal Tumblr account @taylorswift, the singer commented in all capital letters, "LOVE THEM SO MUCH." She also added the emojis 💘🥰😭💗🙏.

In other news, Amazon Music released a list of artists and their favorite K-Pop groups titled "Hooked on K-Pop" in March and captioned it, "Artists...they're #KPOP stans just like us."

Among the five artists on the list was Taylor Swift who reportedly had Red Velvet as her favorite K-Pop group.