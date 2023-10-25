KEY POINTS A co-ed group disbanded following its members' bullying scandal

BigHit's first girl group disbanded because of a member's blackmailing controversy

Some K-Pop groups disbanded while at the peak of their careers

While most K-Pop fans want to grow old with their favorite K-Pop groups, some shocking circumstances force idol groups to disband unexpectedly.

The most common reasons for a K-Pop group's disbandment include members choosing different career paths, issues with their management and controversies, among many others.

Here are 10 K-Pop group disbandments that shocked the K-Pop community.

1.

X1

X1 was a South Korean boy group formed through the Mnet reality show "Produce X 101." The 11-member group debuted on Aug. 27, 2019, with its album "Emergency: Quantum Leap," only to disband on Jan. 6, 2020, because of the reality show's vote-rigging controversy.

After the group's formation, it came to light that the final results had been fixed despite Mnet charging South Korean audiences to vote, Billboard reported.

The prosecution revealed that all members selected to join X1 and girl group IZ*ONE were rigged, along with one member of Wanna One.

2.

S#ARP

Also known as SHARP, the co-ed group led to disbandment four years after it debuted in 1998 because of a bullying scandal.

While the group was gaining success, members Lee Ji-hye and Seo Ji-young got embroiled in a verbal and physical conflict in which the former reported that the latter severely bullied her and encouraged their bandmates to do the same.

S#ARP's controversy was described by Koreaboo as "the horrific K-Pop bullying scandal that stunned the industry."

3.

TVXQ

In 2010, TVXQ members Jaejoong, Junsu and Yoochun announced their departure from the group. The three filed a lawsuit against SM Entertainment over alleged unfair, long-term contracts and unfair profit distribution, which brought light to the so-called "slave contracts" in the industry.

The group debuted with five members – Yunho, Changmin, Jaejoong, Junsu and Yoochun – in 2003. TVXQ is now a pop duo with members Yunho and Changmin, while the other three formed another group called JYJ.

4.

IZ*ONE

Forbes considered IZ*ONE's disbandment the "first great loss in K-Pop of 2021." The 12-member South Korean-Japanese girl group debuted in October 2018. Out of nearly 100 contestants, 12 final members were selected through the Mnet reality competition show "Produce 48."

However, the group disbanded in 2021 following the revelation that Mnet producers rigged the voting, the same with X1.

5.

4Minute

In June 2009, 4Minute debuted with its single "Hot Issue." The South Korean girl group composed of members Jihyun, Gayoon, Jiyoon, Hyuna and Sohyun was formed by Cube Entertainment.

However, in June 2016, its agency representative announced the group's disbandment, saying that "the members of the girl group have decided to disband." As the members' contract end date approached, only Hyuna renewed with Cube Entertainment at the time.

"Due to the different opinion of the members, for all intents and purposes, the group will disband," the representative stated.

6.

2NE1

The girl group composed of Sandara Park, Park Bom, CL and Minzy debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009. Unfortunately, the group suddenly disbanded seven years later despite becoming one of the most successful K-pop groups.

2NE1 was famously known for the tracks "Lonely," "I Don't Care," "Fire" and "Come Back Home," among many others.

Per NME, YG Entertainment reportedly gave up on its girl group as it was allegedly unable to control one of the members.

7.

SISTAR

Known as the "Summer Queens" of the second generation of K-Pop, SISTAR disbanded seven years after debuting in 2010 with members Hyorin, Bora, Soyou and Dasom.

Hyorin's desire to pursue a solo career was reportedly the ultimate deciding reason for the group's disbandment, per Koreaboo.

8.

MOMOLAND

After six years of releasing hit songs such as "BBoom BBoom," "Baam" and "I'm So Hot," among many others, MOMOLAND called it quits and announced its disbandment last February.

On Valentine's Day, members Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy took to their Instagram accounts to post identical handwritten letters announcing MOMOLAND's disbandment.

"After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support for each other to have a great new beginning going forward," they wrote.

9.

B.A.P

South Korean boy group B.A.P, which stands for "Best Absolute Perfect," debuted with the single "Warrior" in January 2012 and produced hit songs. It also went on successful concert tours.

However, at the peak of its career, B.A.P disbanded in 2019. The members filed a lawsuit against TS Entertainment to terminate their contract. The reported basis of the lawsuit was the members' claims that they were allegedly not given a salary until 2014 and were only paid around $16,000 each despite the group's success.

10.

GLAM

GLAM, the first girl group of Source Music and BigHit Entertainment, disbanded three years after debuting in 2012 with the single "Party (XXO)."

The group's disbandment was heavily influenced by member Dahee's controversy in 2014. She and her friend were accused of blackmailing South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun with a secretly filmed video at the time, demanding 5 billion KRW.