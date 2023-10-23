KEY POINTS MAMAMOO's Hwasa, aespa's Karina and Stray Kids' Felix are part of the list

Hwasa revealed that she's a Catholic but does not conform to any religion

aespa's Karina and TWICE's Chaeyoung share the same baptismal name

The K-Pop industry has a diverse set of artists who come from different religions, cultures, beliefs and races. Though it's rare for K-Pop idols to discuss their religion in public, several artists have been known members of the Catholic community and have been openly expressing their faith. Below is the list of 7 K-Pop idols who are a part of the 11.3% of Catholics in South Korea.

1.

Aespa's Karina

In May, aespa member Karina was revealed to be a member of the Catholic community while on a round of drinks with South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji. During an episode of "Not Much Prepared," Young-ji praised how Karina had Catholic-like traits, to which the latter confirmed that she was indeed one.

Interestingly, her stage name Karina was derived from her baptismal name "Catharina."

2.

TWICE's Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung was also given the name Katarina (or Catarina) at birth, according to the Facebook fan account Twice Details. International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information, but Koreaboo reported that the South Korean rapper did mention going to a Catholic church during Christmas with her family at an old live broadcast.

Kpopmap also revealed that Chaeyoung was seen praying at a Catholic church during a trip to Switzerland with the rest of the TWICE members.

3.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa and Wheein

Ahn Hye-jin — professionally known as Hwasa — got candid about her religious beliefs during an interview with Korea's Marie Claire, uploaded via YouTube in October 2022. There, she revealed that she was a Catholic — having the baptismal name Maria — but she didn't practice a specific religion as she liked "all religions in general." She also shared that one of her favorite items was a Bible gifted to her by a close friend.

As for Wheein, she was originally a Protestant Christian before converting to Catholicism due to Hwasa's influence when they were still attending school. Her baptismal name is Gabriela.

4.

Tomorrow x Together (TXT)'s Huening Kai

During an episode of "Shindong Gayo" in 2020, Super Junior's Shindong learned the choreography of TXT's "Can You See Me" and added a move that surprised most of the members: the sign of the cross.

When Huening Kai taught Shindong a payer-position movement, he suddenly did the sign of the cross, which he said was his way of praying.

Shindong later said, "I'm Michael because I'm Catholic," Kai then responded, "Uh... I'm Michael too," revealing that he had the same baptismal name.

5.

Stray Kids' Felix

Born in Seven Hills, Australia, the 23-year-old Stray Kids lead rapper's stage name and his baptismal name are the same, Felix. He has been open about his religion in the past, revealing that he attended a Catholic school and visited Catholic churches.

6.

Apink's Son Na-eun

Most K-Pop fans learned about Son Na-eun's religion when she appeared in an episode of MBC's "Radio Star" in 2018. While speaking of her close bond with her mother, she revealed her religion: Catholicism. Her baptismal name is Marcella.

7.

BoA

BoA has long been known as one of the most religious artists in the K-Pop industry who has been actively promoting her church activities. In 2014, she had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis at a Catholic university in Daejeon, South Korea. She was then named an honorary ambassador of "Asia Youth Day." The K-Pop sensation was given the name Chiara during baptism.