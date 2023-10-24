KEY POINTS Kim Jae-joong has opened up about his bizarre encounters with fans

One of the biggest K-Pop idols in the industry opened up about his alarming encounters with "sasaengs" — or obsessive fans, including some who have observed stalker-like behavior and invaded his home.

In the latest episode of Kim Jae-joong's — a member of the K-Pop trio JYJ, who was also once a member of one of the most popular second-generation K-Pop groups, TVXQ — podcast, he revealed some of his scary experiences with "sasaengs" after one fan revealed a bizarre story of coming home to her apartment that was left unlocked, per Koreaboo.

The 37-year-old South Korean artist related so much to the fan's story that he started opening up about the time when he got stalked by sasaengs. Jae-joong revealed that he would receive text messages that included photos of his living room, kitchen and bathroom. Alarmingly, he was in every photo as well. He later found out that the fans would come into his house quietly to take the photos. Since then, he changed the locks on his door.

Jae-joong also shared the story of how a "sasaeng" was able to find his new residence after he decided to live on his own. The said fan was able to lease the apartment opposite his, on the same floor. Upon heading out to the terrace, the fan would just stare at him, which was a bummer as the terrace was one of the reasons why he opted to stay in the place.

However, what prompted him to finally find a new home was when someone would ring his doorbell at dawn. The doorbell would ring countless times, but when the singer checked the video intercom system, no one was there. After deciding to open the door, he found someone waiting outside. Jae-joong ended up chasing the stalker and reported the incident to the police. Unfortunately, his case was ignored as the authorities criticized him for acting that way.

Lastly, the "Mirotic" singer shared how he encountered a creepy fan who ended up on his doorstep and went undercover as a delivery staff. When he went to grab the food he ordered, he asked the staff if he could give him his bill, but the latter just smiled creepily at him and said, "You know me right?" Thankfully, the person just left.

Jae-joong called the restaurant he ordered from to ask about the creepy staff. To his surprise, the person resigned immediately after making the delivery.

Being one of the veteran K-Pop idols in the field, Jae-joong had been exposed to several stalkers over the past years. Other idols who have experienced the same chilling encounters include BLACKPINK's Jennie, TWICE's Nayeon, NCT's Jeno, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ, among others.