KEY POINTS PSY's "Gangnam Style" has the most number of views, collecting 4.9 billion

Artists in this list include BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, iKON, and Stray Kids, among others

BLACKPINK's most viewed YouTube video is "DDU-DU DDU-DU"

The streaming culture in K-Pop has helped boost several groups and artists on a global scale, making their music known to the world. Thanks to the collective efforts of fandoms, these K-Pop artists have reached jaw-dropping milestones on YouTube, reaching millions to billions of views on the streaming giant.

From BTS to BLACKPINK, check out the 100 most viewed music videos on YouTube below.

100.

"Shine" by Pentagon - 248,788,418

At the brink of its career, Pentagon released "Shine" — an upbeat and youthful song that became one of the biggest K-pop tracks in 2018. This was considered the group's breakout single as it was what helped it gain recognition in the industry, though it had already been active for about two years when the song dropped. "Shine" was written and produced by member Hui and former member Dawn.

99.

"Overdose (Korean Version)" by EXO - 252,769,465

"Overdose" is a heavily inspired urban-pop track released by EXO in 2014. The track was a collaboration between American musicians The Underdogs and South Korean songwriter Kenzie. Some fans — known as EXO-L — considered this song as EXO's "best title track" as it "solidified" its discography and set it apart from other K-Pop acts.

98.

"Russian Roulette" by Red Velvet - 254,787,133

Released as the title track for Red Velvet's third mini-album, "Russian Roulette," the synthpop song was able to highlight a bright and refreshing concept that also gave justice to the members' undeniable vocal talent.

97.

"Black Mamba" by aespa - 255,197,386

"Black Mamba" was an impressive introduction to how aespa wanted to make itself known in the K-Pop industry. The debut single was different from the usual bubble-pop or girl-crush concept, as its EDM sound had a more futuristic and dystopian vibe. Three years later, most fans still think that this is the "best debut song" ever to come out of a fourth-generation female K-Pop group.

96.

"I" by Taeyeon - 256,777,236

Years of being a K-Pop idol has had its ups and downs, and some might even lose a part of themselves in the process. But Taeyeon was able to stay true to herself, expressing how she was able to overcome the challenges of her past and find the spark that awakened her love for music with her solo debut single, "I."

95.

"Loser" by BigBang - 257,264,490

Written by G-Dragon and T.O.P, the slow-paced hip-hop track was an attempt to "humanize" BigBang and other celebrities under the limelight, making their fans realize that they are also human beings. "Loser" debuted at the top of Billboard's World Digital Songs chart and South Korea's Gaon Digital chart.

94.

"Nxde" by (G)I-DLE - 259,416,362

(G)I-DLE has made a mark in the industry, becoming one of the biggest K-Pop groups to come out of a non-"Big Four" entertainment agency in South Korea. It released several hits, such as "Nxde," which talks about women's empowerment, loving oneself and beating the stigma of beauty.

Released in 2022, "Nxde" samples Georges Bizet's 1875 classic opera song, "Habanera."

93.

"ICY" by ITZY - 262,951,354

Though released as a B-side, "ICY" gained the love of fans — known as MIDZY — for being a well-produced track that highlighted each of the members' vocals and charms. Many noticed how the song also has relatable lyrics that scream confidence and empowerment.

92.

"Don't Wanna Cry" by SEVENTEEN - 262,991,173

In 2017, SEVENTEEN introduced a new genre into its discography with the emotive pop track "Don't Wanna Cry." It is currently one of the male group's biggest hits that led its EP "AI1" to the top of Billboard's World Album chart.

91.

"BBIBBI" by IU - 263,706,575

"BBIBBI" is dedicated to all the haters who have crossed the line when criticizing K-Pop idols. The groovy R&B song showed another side to IU as a mature artist, freely expressing her own identity. It was also released during the K-Pop sensation's 10th anniversary in the industry.

90.

"I Got A Boy" by Girls' Generation - 264,568,844

Girls' Generation's "I Got A Boy" has got to be one of the group's greatest hits yet, as it was a colorful play between the rap and pop genres, which gave an edge to the group's charm. "I Got A Boy" also won Video of the Year at the YouTube Music Video Awards in 2013.

89.

"Gone" by BLACPINK's Rosé - 272,736,280

Released as part of Rosé's solo single album "R," the emotive pop-ballad conveys the feeling of recovering from a huge heartbreak. BLINKS praised the New Zealand-born singer for releasing this "masterpiece" for it was able to clearly showcase her vocal ability.

88.

"Next Level" by aespa - 276,766,868

Aespa definitely brought its career to the "next level" with its third digital single, which was a remake of the OST for the blockbuster film "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw." The choreography for "Next Level" also trended on social media platforms such as TikTok with about 31,500 videos and 2.8 billion views under the hashtag "#nextlevel."

87.

"Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" by NCT U - 278,119,957

Released in 2020, NCT U delivered a heavily inspired hip-hop track to highlight the members' rap, vocal and dance abilities. The music video had a kaleidoscope-like theme with different backgrounds and colors. It was also the first music video by NCT U to reach 200 million views.

86.

"TOMBOY" by (G)I-DLE - 279,849,967

(G)I-DLE is currently one of the most sought-after artists of this generation, who has given a whole new meaning to K-Pop. "TOMBOY" was among the tracks that started the wave of punk-rock genres in the industry and was even named the Best K-Pop song of 2022 by Billboard staff. The music video also became the group's fastest video to hit 100 million views.

85.

"My Universe" by BTS featuring Coldplay - 284,970,009

British rock band Coldplay collaborated with K-Pop sensation BTS for "My Universe," which was also released at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Due to this, the groups filmed scenes for the music video separately, but technology allowed them to appear in one frame. It was also timely as it was able to highlight the universe-galaxy concept.

84.

"Dun Dun" by EVERGLOW - 285,815,094

In February 2020, EVERGLOW released the banger track "Dun Dun," which drew the attention of both K-Pop and non-K-Pop stans. The music video was praised for having a well-suited concept for highlighting the girls' dance skills and organization without being compromised by the different themes and settings.

83.

"Alcohol-Free" by TWICE - 287,372,232

This bossa nova and hip-hop track could be considered as one of the best summer songs released by TWICE. "Alcohol-Free" has a vibe that will get fans up on their feet amid the blazing heat.

82.

"No More Dream" by BTS - 288,028,108

BTS debuted with the hip-hop track "No More Dream," which continues to be a fan-favorite among ARMYs. The music video had a theme likened to the origins of hip-hop, which started on the streets of the South Bronx in New York City during the 1970s, though it had a darker and more aggressive vibe.

81.

"New Face" by PSY - 290,084,756

"New Face" may be one of PSY's most underrated tracks, but it was still able to garner multi-million views and win the heart of K-Pop stans. The catchy and upbeat track also introduced another trend-worthy choreography that could easily be followed. One of the highlights of the music video, however, was the appearance of former Apink member Son Na-eun.

80.

"Airplane Pt.2 (Japanese Version)" by BTS - 290,595,495

In 2018, BTS released the Latin-inspired track "Airplane Pt.2 (Japanese Version)," which showed RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V and J-Hope busting sexy dance moves inside a bar and in the pouring rain.

79.

"The Boys" by Girls' Generation - 293,023,114

"The Boys" still remains as Girls' Generation's most iconic release yet. In 2018, it became the second generation K-Pop group's third music video to reach about 200 million views, which took nearly seven years since it was released in October 2011.

78.

"Growl" by EXO - 300,726,890

Released in 2013, "Growl" got the EXO members up and dancing on their feet to the groovy track. In the video, the boys could be seen sporting matching gray tuxedos paired with sneakers. Earlier this month, "Growl" finally hit 300 million views on YouTube, proving that it is still one of the best K-Pop releases after 10 years.

77.

"Make You Happy" by NiziU - 312,418,075

Japanese girl group NiziU released the youthful and jolly track "Make You Happy" right before it officially debuted in December 2020. But it is only now that the group is starting to gain traction in the industry, receiving praise from Korean and Japanese fans alike.

76.

"Gee" by Girls' Generation - 313,981,547

Ranked No.1 on the Rolling Stones' 100 Greatest Songs in the History of K-Pop, "Gee" is overflowing with lyrics that portrayed the giddy feeling of falling in love. It was previously the most viewed music video of all time before PSY took over the crown in 2012. Interestingly, the music video featured SHINee's Minho as the male lead.

75.

"KNOCK KNOCK" by TWICE - 319,269,712

"KNOCK KNOCK" is a TWICE song that never gets old even after countless repeats. Though it has an upbeat tune, the lyrics knock on the warm hearts of the fans and cheer them up whenever they are feeling sad.

74.

"SIGNAL" by TWICE - 319,527,789

"SIGNAL" was part of the earlier discographies of TWICE, and it was well-loved by fans — known as ONCE — from across the globe. In the music video, the girls are taken back to their high school era as they reminisce the feelings of having a crush on someone, who turns out to be clueless about their feelings.

73 .

"DALLA DALLA" by ITZY - 320,325,729

ITZY's debut song earned the group the title "Monster Rookies," proving that it has got the all-rounder talent of singing, dancing and performing. "DALLA DALLA" is considered among the most iconic debuts that not only had a catchy beat but also outstanding choreography.

72.

"War of Hormone" by BTS - 326,246,530

"War of Hormone" has a unique music video as it is similar to those one-shot dance videos that highlight the choreography of a song. The MV was once the most controversial song of BTS because of its straightforward approach to men's desires for women — a taboo in South Korea at the time.

71.

"Call Me Baby" by EXO - 327,752,441

"Call Me Baby" was once the most viewed music video on YouTube with over 40 million views from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2015. But it was only six years later that the music video reached 300 million views on the streaming giant, making it EXO's fourth music video to do so.

70.

"ON" by BTS - 328,548,292

The post-war-themed music video for "ON" had the members fighting to survive in a world where hope for peace has been lost. Interestingly, the song was likened to the inner-battle BTS fought to achieve the success it has now and find light after all the hardships.

69.

"Thunderous" by Stray Kids - 331,756,809

The "Thunderous" music video was an impressive combination of animation with reality. It is also Stray Kids' fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube in 2021, taking approximately 55 days and 16 hours to complete..

68.

"Back Door" by Stray Kids - 333,691,163

The self-produced K-Pop group has been releasing hit after hit since 2018 and "Back Door" is no exception. Fans — known as STAYs — have commended this era for being one of the best yet as each Stray Kids member was able to stand out in the production and in the song in general.

67.

"On The Ground" by BLACPINK's Rosé - 346,163,977

Rosé made an impressive solo debut with songs that showcased her magical vocals. BLINKS couldn't help but relate to "On The Ground" as it tells the story of working hard to reaching the top, only to realize that they've already got everything that mattered the most from the beginning.

66.

"MORE & MORE" by TWICE - 346,217,971

Released in 2020, "MORE & MORE" is an EDM-heavy track about wanting more love and attention from the person they desire or is in love with. It was the title track of TWICE's ninth EP of the same name. In 12 days and 22 hours, the music video reached 100 million views.

65.

"Ko Ko Bop" by EXO - 351,724,286

This reggae pop track took the K-Pop community by storm, trending all over social media. It gained massive popularity after the "Ko Ko Bop Challenge" circulated online, where several fans across the globe showcased their own choreography or dance covers to the song.

64.

"STAY" by BLACKPINK - 352,957,389

"STAY" is an emotive pop-ballad that holds a special place in the heart of every BLINK as it touches on the feeling of holding on to a loved one no matter the hardships. Some considered the track as among their favorite songs from BLACKPINK.

63.

"I Am The Best" by 2NE1 - 358,146,673

Though 2NE1 already disbanded in 2016, its power in the K-Pop industry has remained strong with some of the oldest hits still reaching millions of views on YouTube. In 2021, the K-Pop group hit its first ever 300-million view mark with "I Am The Best."

62.

"Hangover" by PSY featuring Snoop Dogg - 364,317,584

PSY has been releasing catchy hits that always get the attention of the K-Pop community and international music enthusiasts. In 2014, he once collaborated with American rapper Snoop Dogg on the track "Hangover," which also helped introduce K-Pop to the Western audiences.

61.

"Dance The Night Away" by TWICE - 365,815,966

The beach and summer concept isn't entirely new for TWICE as it has been using it in music videos, such as "Dance The Night Away," where the members could be seen dancing the choreography on a private island. The track is considered one of TWICE's hits. It was written by Wheesung and composed by Swedish music artists Moonshine and Cazzi Opeia.

60.

"Left and Right" by Charlie Puth featuring BTS' Jungkook - 375,720,363

Considered as one of the best collaborations in K-Pop, Jungkook and Charlie Puth showcased the chemistry of their vocals in "Left and Right." Interestingly, the collaboration was a no-brainer for Jungkook since he was also a huge fan of Puth as an artist.

59.

"Psycho" by Red Velvet - 377,619,957

Red Velvet proved that it could also slay the mature and sultry concept as seen in the music video for "Psycho." It was released as part of the group's first Korean-language compilation album, "The ReVe Festival: Finale," in December 2019.

58.

"Chicken Noodle Soup" by J-Hope featuring Becky G - 391,409,239

J-Hope never fails to show the K-Pop community that he's deserving to be named as one of the best dancers in the industry. "Chicken Noodle Soup" not only highlighted the BTS member's rap skills but also his versatility when it comes to dancing.

57.

"Bad Boy" by Red Velvet - 394,465,652

"Bad Boy" led Red Velvet to its best U.S. sales week back in 2018, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with 4,000 downloads in one week. The R&B-inspired track has been labeled by the fans as an "iconic" single from the quintet..

56.

"YES OR YES" by TWICE - 395,319,370

TWICE joins the likes of BTS, BLACKPINK and PSY on the list of having the most-viewed music video within 24 hours. "YES or YES" garnered 31.4 million views when it first dropped on YouTube in 2018.

55.

"Hip" by MAMAMOO - 399,949,477

MAMAMOO members may be known for their powerful vocals, but they also have killer dance abilities. The music video for "Hip" shows how the quartet could slay the dance floor and any concept thrown at them.

54.

"The Feels" by TWICE - 403,082,576

When "The Feels" dropped on YouTube, it hit another milestone for TWICE as it became the fastest music video to reach one million views — within 12 minutes only, to be exact. The prom-inspired music video received lots of love from the fans, with some claiming that it "gets even better" when listening to it over and over again.

53.

"Flower" by BLACKPINK's Jisoo - 414,385,231

Jisoo's solo debut was a massive success, having reached the nine-digit-million mark in just six months. It was also named the fastest music video by a female Korean solo artist to reach 300 million views.

52.

"Just Right" by GOT7 - 425,470,638

GOT7 released a cheerful music video that motivated its fans to love themselves more as they are perfect just the way they are. "Just Right" featured bright and colorful outfits to give off the happy vibe and share it with its viewers.

51.

"God's Menu" by Stray Kids - 429,770,440

Released as part of Stray Kids' first-full length album "Go Live," this track has been reaching milestones on YouTube, becoming the eight-member group's first music video to peak at 400 million views and the first music video by a fourth-generation K-Pop boy band to do so.

50.

"Boy in Luv" by BTS - 436,469,495

"Boy In Luv" dropped during the early years of BTS, most notably its "Skool" era, but it has since become a staple track in the K-Pop industry. Fans praised the song for its choreography, which has been covered by the newer generation of artists such as Tomorrow x Together (TXT).

49.

"Daechwita" by BTS' Suga - 438,686,488

In 2021, Suga made a historic milestone under his other stage name Augst D — which he often uses during solo releases — when "Daechwita" hit 11 million likes within the year it was released and even became the most liked music video on YouTube by a solo artist in 2020.

48.

"Monster" by EXO - 441,184,329

This dance-heavy track shows another side of EXO since it is more aggressive and darker compared to its other discographies. "Monster" was released as the second title track for the group's third full-length album, "EX-ACT."

47.

"Heart Shaker" by TWICE - 447,936,357

TWICE has mastered the cute concept with the release of several cheerful songs that center on the themes of falling in love. One of which is "Heart Shaker." Its music video was once the fastest, by a female girl group, to ever reach 30 million views.

46.

"The That" by PSY featuring BTS' Suga - 483,524,773

PSY and BTS member Suga stunned the K-Pop community with one of the best collaborations of 2022. The track shows another side of the 30-year-old South Korean rapper as he flaunts his quirky side and dancing skills in the music video.

45.

"Like OOH-AHH" by TWICE - 485,694,979

Released in 2015, "Like OOH-AAH" was TWICE's debut single after being formed on the survival show "Sixteen." Most fans noticed that aside from the upbeat choreography, another memorable moment from the music video was Momo's dance break.

44.

"Feel Special" by TWICE - 487,295,610

TWICE never fails to release banger hits each year as another music video reached multi-million views over the group's eight-year career. "Feel Special," however, is an easy fan-favorite that has got K-Pop stans worldwide learning the choreography.

43.

"Black Swan" by BTS - 489,667,411

"Black Swan" took inspiration from the 2010 American film of the same name. Per BTS' leader RM, the song reflects on the life of a dancer, so the music video is heavy on choreography.

42.

"I Can't Stop Me" by TWICE - 508,488,628

TWICE is truly one of the biggest female K-Pop groups of this generation as "I Can't Stop Me" became the group's sixth music video to reach over 500 million views on YouTube. It achieved the feat in April, exactly two years, nine months and nine days since it dropped in October 2020.

41.

"Spring Day" by BTS - 519,632,055

When the music video for "Spring Day" dropped in 2017, many fans believed that the use of water imagery alluded to the Sewol ferry tragedy in South Korea. Though BTS has yet to confirm this theory, RM did hint that it was about a "sad" event, but it was also a song about longing and grief.

40.

"WANNABE" by ITZY - 522,683,077

ITZY proved to be one of the best female dancers of the fourth generation with "WANNABE," which fans have observed has one of the most complex choreographies in the history of K-Pop.

39.

"Life Goes On" by BTS - 524,588,284

"Life Goes On" was an effort to provide healing and comfort to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The music video shows the goofy side of BTS, who still had fun and went on with their daily lives despite being locked up in their homes.

38.

"Cheer Up" by TWICE - 538,566,983

"Cheer Up" was released as the title track for TWICE's second EP, "Page Two," in 2016. It has since become one of the group's best releases, as the choreography perfectly suits the lyrics and beat of the song.

37.

"Fantastic Baby" by BigBang - 540,127,462

Released in 2012, "Fantastic Baby" hit a major milestone when it surpassed 200 million views four years later. But it was in 2022 when the music video finally reached half a billion views, which took about nine years, 10 months and 18 days.

36.

"Shut Down" by BLACKPINK - 540,437,418

"Shut Down" became one of BLACKPINK's most successful comebacks that reached over half a billion views on YouTube and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.

35.

"Not Today" by BTS - 580,797,931

BTS seems to have a "no-skip" discography with its earlier hits still reaching multi-million views on YouTube. Most ARMYs praised "Not Today's" music video for being a "masterpiece" as it featured one of the best choreographies in the history of K-Pop.

34.

"Love Shot" by EXO - 588,655,623

"Love Shot" is one of EXO's best releases that strayed away from the generic sound of K-Pop. The track was already in the works in 2017, but SM Entertainment took its time in developing the song. Its original title was also "Love Shop."

33.

"FANCY" by TWICE - 602,619,852

"FANCY" has definitely got a lot of K-Pop stans up on their feet, dancing to its catchy choreography. The electro-pop track became YouTube's seventh biggest debut music video in 24 hours with a record of 42.1 million views.

32.

"Likey" by TWICE - 608,919,696

Released in 2017, TWICE visited some of the popular tourists' spots in Vancouver, Canada for the music video of "Likey." Such locations, which are also open to the public, include the iconic Alley Oop, Maple Tree Square, White Rock pier and Powell Street, among others.

31.

"Permission To Dance" by BTS - 611,577,764

"Permission To Dance" made history as the most-watched video on YouTube worldwide back in 2021, garnering about 152 million views in just a week. The colorful music video was an effort to cheer up the viewers who were still recovering from the onslaught of the deadly pandemic.

30.

"Bboom Bboom" by MOMOLAND - 616,819,268

MOMOLAND instantly hit international stardom with "Bboom Bboom," which hit the 600-million view mark in April. The group is currently the third all-female group to achieve such a feat, alongside BLACKPINK and TWICE.

29.

"Love Scenario" by iKON - 643,904,651

Reeling from heartbreak, "Love Scenario" has a relatable storyline that resonated with millions of viewers worldwide. In 2020, its music video became iKON's first video to reach 400 million views.

28.

"Bang Bang Bang" by BigBang - 650,880,277

"Bang Bang Bang" had each BigBang member rocking high-fashion outfits and blinding accessories that may have influenced the fashion style in K-Pop during the 2010s. The music video, however, was a bit controversial since Seungri was spotted wearing a Native American war bonnet, often worn by the persons of high regard in tribes.

27.

"LALISA" by BLACKPINK's Lisa - 662,602,126

Lisa definitely slayed her solo debut era with "LALISA" — a dynamic hip-hop track with EDM elements. In the music video, the BLACKPINK member not only showcases her rap skills, but also the fun choreography.

26.

"TT" by TWICE - 666,923,342

It has been seven years since the release of "TT," but its music video and choreography continue to capture the hearts of fans all over the world. Momo, Minatozaki Sana, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Mina, Jeongyeon and Dahyun slay Halloween-inspired costumes in the dazzling music video.

25.

"Daddy" by PSY featuring CL - 696,229,907

PSY and CL — the former leader of the disbanded group 2NE1 — had an unexpected collaboration that turned out to be one of PSY's most successful releases. "Daddy" was able to debut at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and No. 97 on the Hot 100 music chart.

24.

"Lovesick Girls" by BLACKPINK - 716,003,185

Released as part of "The Album" in 2020, "Lovesick Girls" was one of BLACKPINK's most iconic comebacks that featured choreography by internationally renowned dancer and choreographer Kiel Tutin, who has also worked with stars such as Jennifer Lopez, HyunA and Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, among others.

23.

"Save Me" by BTS - 725,133,580

This "nostalgic" track has gotten fans falling in love with BTS all over again because of the members' soothing vocals. Some fans also mentioned how the simplicity of the music video stood out, since it didn't need enormous props or an extravagant background to look beautiful.

22.

"What is Love?" by TWICE - 748,118,650

Garnering over 700 million views, "What Is Love" is the first music video of TWICE to ever achieve the milestone. The music video depicts iconic scenes from different movies, including the 2016 award-winning film "La La Land."

21.

"Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK - 754,316,188

BLACKPINK set the bar high with "Pink Venom" when it secured the world record for female artists on YouTube, collecting a whopping 90.4 million views in only 24 hours. The K-Pop sensation also became the fastest K-Pop girl group to reach over 100 million views on the streaming giant with a record of 29 hours and 35 minutes.

20.

"Fire" by BTS - 754,728,326

BTS showcased its dance abilities in the music video for "Fire," slaying the hard-hitting choreography by hitting all the sharp movements with ease. "Fire" was released in 2016 as part of "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever" — the group's first-ever compilation album.

19.

"Playing With Fire" by BLACKPINK - 847,567,635

Though "Playing With Fire" was released in 2016, fans are still addicted to its slick beat, having the song on repeat on their playlists. It reached the 800-million view mark in early January.

18.

"WHISTLE" by BLACKPINK - 867,644,352

BLACKPINK recently hit another historic milestone with "Whistle" after the Korean Federation of Copyright Societies announced that the track became the first-ever song to be inducted into the Korean World Music Culture Hall of Fame. This remarkable feat cemented BLACKPINK's legacy as legendary global icons.

17.

"Ice Cream" by BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez - 876,898,948

"Ice Cream" is another collaboration that also introduced K-Pop to Western cultures as it featured one of the biggest Hollywood stars, Selena Gomez. The track debuted at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 music chart.

16.

"Butter" by BTS - 917,589,968

BTS' second English-language single broke several Guinness World Records on YouTube, such as garnering the highest number of viewers for the premiere of a music video, having the most number of views in 24 hours and the most number of views by a K-Pop groups in a day.

15.

"Blood Sweat & Tears" by BTS - 953,993,873

Directed by Yong Seok-choi and Edie Yoojeong Ko, the music video for "Blood Sweat & Tears" portrayed a deeper and serious storyline as each scene focused more on the lyrics, which centered on earthly desires and temptations.

14.

"SOLO" by BLACKPINK's Jennie - 972,817,290

BLACKPINK Jennie's "SOLO" currently has the most number of music video views, compared to other solo releases by her fellow bandmates. Nearly reaching one billion views, this proves that she's got a huge fan base across the globe.

13.

"Fake Love" by BTS - 1,243,122,548

Written by RM, Pdogg and Bang Si-hyuk — or Hitman Bang, "Fake Love" cemented BTS' name in the international scene when the group performed the track at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

12.

"How You Like That" by BLACKPINK - 1,249,311,671

Back in 2020, BLACKPINK held the record for having the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube with "How You Like That" hitting 1.66 million concurrent viewers. It also reached about 193.4 million views in just six days.

11.

"Idol" by BTS - 1,251,856,330

Reaching the billion-view mark is no easy feat, but BTS has got one of the most dedicated fandoms who exert all efforts in streaming the music video for "Idol." The music video is said to highlight the BTS members' quirkiness and self-confidence, being proud of who they are as idols.

10.

"As If It's Your Last" by BLACKPINK - 1,329,902,392

Released in 2017, "As If It's Your Last" proved that BLACKPINK already had star quality before skyrocketing into international stardom. Though the group was fairly new in the industry when the music video dropped, the members displayed charisma and confidence in the music video and live performances of this song.

9.

"MIC DROP" by BTS featuring Steve Aoki - 1,378,954,083

"MIC DROP" featuring American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki took four years, six months and seven days to hit the 1.2 billion mark back in June 2022. The EDM-heavy track was accompanied by a fiery music video with powerful choreography that showed BTS' edge as dancers.

8.

"DNA" by BTS - 1,553,459,162

BTS made its U.S. television debut when it performed "DNA" during the American Music Awards in 2017. Per RM, the song started a new era for the group, trying out new grammars and perspectives that were non-existent from its earlier releases.

7.

"Gentleman" by PSY - 1,581,980,109

PSY started another dance trend with the release of "Gentleman," which peaked at 1.5 billion views in over a decade. Most fans commended him for being a "music genius," as he was able to catch the attention of viewers with the beat, choreography and melody alone, though some international audiences wouldn't be able to understand the lyrics.

6.

"BOOMBAYAH" by BLACKPINK - 1,644,264,264

"BOOMBAYAH" was released as part of BLACKPINK's debut single album, "Square One," over seven years ago. But it is still a favorite among BLINKS and is even considered one of the best debuts by a third generation female K-Pop artist.

5.

"Boy With Luv" by BTS - 1,718,537,704

"Boy With Luv" has got to be BTS' most successful international collaboration yet. Featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, this is an instant "go to" song among ARMYs since its release.

4.

"Dynamite" by BTS - 1,753,650,291

BTS released the highly anticipated visuals for "Dynamite" back in 2020 — its first English-language song. It once held the record for being the most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube and earned praise for surpassing more than 100 million views in 24 hours, before it was bested by "Butter."

3.

"Kill This Love" by BLACKPINK - 1,886,386,690

With the help of American choreographers Kyle Hanagami and Tutin, BLACKPINK was able to release one of the best choreographies in the history of K-Pop back in 2019. Described as a "masterpiece," BLINKS noted how each member was able to have their moments in the music video that made them stand out.

2.

"DDU-DU DDU-DU" by BLACKPINK - 2,134,909,789

"DDU-DU DDU-DU" is currently BLACKPINK's most viewed music video on YouTube, though it has been five years since its release. The mega-hit is best known for its "gun-shooting" dance moves and a catchy chorus that just gets stuck in your head.

1.

"Gangnam Style" by PSY - 4,936,312,050

PSY sent the international music scene into a frenzy with "Gangnam Style," which went viral on social media and debuted at Billboard's Hot 100 music chart. The iconic energetic song not only became the first video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube, but it also introduced Korean culture to the world.