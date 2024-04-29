In the Middle East, where oil and gas thrive more than anywhere in the world, Eurotech reveals itself as one of the top three corporate training providers in that industry. Founded in 1998 in Kuwait, the firm has surpassed 25 years of excellent services, a milestone symbolizing Eurotech's commitment and expertise. Since its establishment, the company has revolutionized how oil and gas providers in the MENA region operate, advanced recruitment solutions for several industries worldwide, consulted on healthcare design-related matters, and many more.

In 1998, Eurotech entered the corporate training sphere, focusing on providing educational and practical courses for senior-level executives in banks, financial companies, and stock market investment organizations. Two years of outstanding performance passed, and upon realizing governmental entities were ready to invest significant amounts of money into staff training, Eurotech shifted toward the A-government sector. In 2002, Eurotech found its way into the oil and gas industry, where it's been excelling ever since.

As a leading corporate training provider in the GCC area and one of the top ones globally, Eurotech trained over 250,000 employees, both online and face-to-face. Having started in the late 90's, Eurotech gained trust and renown for doing business the traditional way. Since the rise of technology, the firm has modernized its courses while maintaining the mission that fueled Eurotech since the start—unleashing each employee's full potential.

'Pen and paper' methods, although sufficient 25 years ago, have been swapped for engaging gamified courses, vibrant simulations, and strategies elevated by AI and other cutting-edge technologies. "Back then, the ROI of training courses hovered around 20%," says Fadi Jawad, forward-thinking entrepreneur and founder of Eurotech. "Now, utilizing modern-day technology, clients can expect up to 80% return on investment."

While tech developments significantly streamlined the process and opened boundless possibilities, such as providing remote training for companies globally, Eurotech prioritizes in-person training over online courses. This approach symbolizes the company's dedication to hands-on learning experiences. Through in-person training, employees learn how to solve problems and think critically in specific contexts while receiving real-time feedback based on direct observation and close-up evaluation. Depending on space available, Eurotech leads workshops and training in-house, at the client's offices, or rents spacious and inspiring conference rooms.

While the team's expertise encompasses multiple industries, Eurotech is currently focused on providing elite training for the oil and gas industry, where courses are divided into downstream, midstream, and upstream levels. Downstream courses, such as 'Understanding A-Z of Oil & Gas Contract Law and Petroleum Business Transactions' or 'Efficient Administration Skills,' teach employees how to refine their skills. Midstream focuses on management and leadership training, while upstream hones in on the ins and outs of production. Combining the three levels sharpens all skills necessary to thrive in the oil and gas industry, no matter if you're an owner, executive, or employee.

"Currently our portfolio sits at around 70 % from the oil and gas industry, and 30 from the private and government sectors, predominantly in investment banking and telecommunications," says Fadi. "Additionally, we offer specialized training in Arabic for the government sector."

Looking forward, Eurotech is looking to expand its operations beyond the MENA region, by targeting clients who are in the top ten of the oil and gas industry globally. To date, multiple of Eurotech's clients fall within that category. Additionally, as part of its strategic vision to expand globally, Eurotech is looking for investors and partners to come on board and drive future expansion.

In the competitive oil and gas landscape, especially in the Middle East, Eurotech stands as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and expertise. With over 25 years of successfully delivering training programs, the company has etched itself into the corporate training field, ultimately paving the way for a more educated and skillful future.