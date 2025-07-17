A far-right political influencer and former Trump supporter has shifted lanes, taking to his podcast to denounce the 47th President and dub MAGA a "scam".

Conservative media personality and self-admitted white supremacist Nick Fuentes ranted about the Trump administration and MAGA on Thursday's episode of his podcast, repeatedly insulting the 47th President and denouncing the movement he had once been a supporter of.

Nick Fuentes to Trump: "Fúck you. You suck. You're fat, you're a joke, you're stupid, you're not funny... This entire thing has been a scam. We're gonna look back at MAGA movement as the biggest scam in history. The liberals were right... we will see Trump as a scam artist." pic.twitter.com/yEEYZmzM8r — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 17, 2025

Fuentes lost his cool and began maligning the Trump administration over their handling of files pertaining to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, files which the administration has repeatedly refused to release despite their own supporters calling for their publication.

"And now [Trump] says if you're not on board with the Epstein coverup, 'Oh I don't want your support, you're a weakling...' F--k you. You suck. You're fat, you're a joke, you're stupid, you're not funny, you're not as smart as you think you are," Fuentes began.

"If you watch my show you know I've been very critical, I've never been this far. This just goes to show, this entire thing has been a scam. We're gonna look back at MAGA movement as the biggest scam in history. The liberals were right. The MAGA supporters were had. They were," he continued.

"When we look back in history we will see Trump as a scam artist who served as a vehicle for this rather than the other way around. We were not the vehicle for Trump, Trump was the vehicle for all of us," he concluded.

Social media users took to online platforms to weigh in on Fuentes' rant.

"Why do I have to be agreeing with this horrible person on a Thursday morning," said one user.

Why do I have to be agreeing with this horrible person on a Thursday morning — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) July 17, 2025

"Wow, Trump even lost the Nazi's," said another.

Wow, Trump even lost the Nazi’s. — Swanson Trading (@SwansonTrading) July 17, 2025

"lol 😂, those f--ks just realized something that we knew for at least a decade," a third added.

lol 😂, those fucks just realized something that we knew for at least a decade. — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) July 17, 2025

"Nick Fuentes is somehow less cultish than people like Tim Poll and Charlie Kirk who immediately stopped talking about Epstein when Trump said so," a fourth chimed in.

Nick Fuentes is somehow less cultish than people like Tim Poll and Charlie Kirk who immediately stopped talking about Epstein when Trump said so — FakeSophieMe0ws (@SophieMe0ws) July 17, 2025

"This is just occurring to him? I've known since the day he rode down that escalator," another added.

This is just occurring to him? I’ve known since the day he rode down that escalator. — Dew Hickey (@NickelDollar) July 17, 2025

President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday to disavow his own supporters who had been calling for the release of the Epstein files.

"PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker," he said in the post, adding, "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

Originally published on Latin Times