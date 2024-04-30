Four law enforcement officers were tragically killed and four others were wounded during a shootout at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday.

The incident took place when members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for a felon wanted for firearm possession. Upon approaching the residence, the fugitive opened fire, prompting the officers to engage in a shootout. The suspect was fatally shot in the front yard during the exchange.

During a news conference, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings revealed that some of the responding officers who arrived to assist the initial group were also injured when a second shooter inside the residence opened fire using a high-powered rifle.

Eight officers in total were shot, he said.

Jennings said that three of the officers who lost their lives were members of the marshals task force, comprising officers from various agencies. The U.S. Marshals Service said that one of the dead was a deputy U.S. marshal.

Two other slain law enforcement officers were identified as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott. They were from the North Carolina Department of Corrections assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and were 14-year veterans of the department, North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee said in a statement.

The fourth officer killed was Joshua Eyer, a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the department said Monday night.

"Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement. Today we lost some heroes who were out to just keep our community safe," Jennings said during the press conference.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were injured, including one in critical condition, he added.

Following a tense three-hour standoff, law enforcement authorities in suburban Charlotte forcefully entered the residence where the shootout occurred. Armored vehicles were utilized to breach the home, resulting in significant damage to windows and doorways.

After the standoff, a female and a 17-year-old were found inside the residence and were brought to a police station as persons of interest. According to a later statement, both individuals were female.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and has communicated with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Biden responded to the shooting by urging for further measures to address gun violence in the U.S.

He called the congressional leaders to take action, advocating for the banning of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implementing safe storage requirements for guns, and passing universal background checks along with a national red flag law.