Several K-Pop groups recently announced that they would be making comebacks between October and November. Interestingly, the first round of K-Pop releases will be available starting today, Oct. 6, and here are some of the tracks that you could check out on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

1.

"Fact Check" by NCT 127

NCT 127 is finally returning with new music, releasing its fifth mini-album, "Fact Check." This comes over a year since it dropped its third full-length album, "2 Baddies," in September 2022.

The music video of the title track of the same name will be released on YouTube at 1 p.m. KST. Fans — known as NCTzens — could check out the teaser trailer above.

2.

"You & Me" by BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK member Jennie will make her unreleased track, "You & Me," available on music streaming platforms on Friday. She first unveiled the single on the opening of the quartet's "Born Pink" world tour in South Korea last year before performing it at the 2023 Coachella and the BST Hyde Park.

3.

"Off The Record" by IVE

To get the fans — known as DIVE — excited for the group's mini-album, IVE dropped several pre-released tracks from the album alongside music videos. At midnight KST, it made the teaser for the music video of "Off The Record" available on YouTube, which has since accumulated about 480,000 views.

IVE is slated to release its first mini-album, "I'VE MINE," on Friday next week — Oct.13.

4.

"I Want That" (G)I-DLE

Self-producing K-Pop girl group (G)I-DLE just released its English-language EP, titled "HEAT," which features a total of five tracks: "I DO," "Tall Trees," "Flip It," "Eyes Roll," and "I Want That."

Most recently, it dropped the official music video of the main track, "I Want That," on YouTube. Interestingly, the song featured a new vibe, highlighting beats similar to tracks used in the dance genre, vogue, or voguing. The music video garnered 147,000 views within one hour.

5.

"ZOOM ZOOM" by aespa

Last month, it was reported that aespa would be singing the ending theme song — "ZOOM ZOOM" — for the new animated series "BEYBLADE X." To be released on TV Tokyo today, this is considered the quartet's first OST for a Japanese animation as well as its first-ever Japanese-language track.